Rutgers Football Secures Back-To-Back Flip Commitments For 2026 Class

Rutgers football closed the 2026 recruiting cycle with a positive curve, flipping two high-profile prospects during the last stretch. Cornerback Devonte Anderson (Winter Garden, Fla.) switched from Louisville three days before signing day. Two days after, four-star safety Messiah Tilson (Rockford, Ill.) signed with the Scarlet Knights, flipping from Kentucky right before the early period deadline.

Late Flips Show A Lot Of Promise For Rutgers Future

Anderson, a highly-acclaimed three-star, and Tilson, a four-star, represent Rutgers’ most significant power-four flips in recent cycles. Both of them were longtime targets for the Knights, showing an apparent improvement in securing talent under Greg Schiano.

The class already featured earlier flips: running back Michael Dukes (from Toledo) and athlete Rinaldo Callaway (from USF, now a four-star). This summer, safety Latrell Noel reclassified into 2025 after decommitting from Coastal Carolina.

Last cycle saw flips like linebacker John Insinga (from FCS Richmond) and running back Terrell Mitchell (from Wake Forest). The 2024 class added defensive lineman Farell Gnago (from Kent State). Tight end Ben Rothhaar (Kent State) and linebacker DJ McClary (Penn State) flipped earlier.

Recent years also showed Rutgers losing commits to power-four programs: linebacker Justin Edwards (to Miami), quarterback Gavin Sidwar (to Missouri), safety Rihyael Kelley (to Alabama), defensive tackle Tavian Branch (to Penn State/Alabama), offensive lineman Tyrell Simpson (to Virginia Tech), and safety Adam Shaw (to Michigan State). Safety Chris Hewitt flipped to Georgia Tech on Wednesday, but Tilson’s commitment offset the loss as an upgrade.

NIL and Leadership Boost

The late surges align with Keli Zinn’s arrival as athletic director. Schiano was also very confident about the recruiting cycle this year, as he was confident that there would be an improvement in Rutgers’s NIL resources to help him mend the gaps in his squad.

"I'm confident that that's going to happen," Schiano said Wednesday during the signing day press conference, "and I'm confident that we're going to use those funds like surgically to make sure that we fill the needs that we need to fill for this '26 season."

Transfer Portal Activity

The portal opens January 2, but movement has already begun. Running back Samuel Brown V announced his intent to transfer after four years. The redshirt preserved eligibility; he rushed for 38 yards on 16 carries in four games. With Antwan Raymond returning, carries were limited. Injuries capped Brown at 28 games.

Brown seeks an opportunity elsewhere, likely a group of five or FCS for playing time.

Rutgers’ 2026 class gains traction with Anderson and Tilson, power-four flips showing a lot of promise for the future. Portal losses like Brown open spots, but Schiano’s staff eyes surgical additions. With NIL growth and strategic recruiting, the Scarlet Knights position for 2026 impact.

