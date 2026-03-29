A Crucial Spring

After a disappointing 2025 campaign, in which Rutgers trotted out one of the worst defenses statistically in its long history, the focus turns to spring, with an overhauled defensive coaching staff led by new hire and former South Dakota head coach Tavis Johansen. It’s the offensive side of the ball where all eyes are focused, though, as a new quarterback will be calling the signals after the graduation of Athan Kaliakmanis.

While the defense struggled last season, the offense, under offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, had little trouble putting points on the board in the rugged Big Ten conference, averaging nearly 29 points per game.

This spring, AJ Surace will have every opportunity to win the job. The 6’2 205-pound rising junior from Pennington, NJ, will battle it out against incoming Boston College transfer Dylan Lonergan, a 6’2 210-pound senior from Snellville, GA. For Surace, this is his first true crack at the starting job after sitting on the bench behind Kaliakmanis the past two seasons.

Here's the first pass of Rutgers Football RS-Fr. Quarterback AJ Surace’s (@aj_surace12) career as a Scarlet Knight.



**Defensive Pass Interference**



➡️ https://t.co/jttGitcciy pic.twitter.com/4oRdO3YgCQ — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | The Knight Report (@RutgersOn3) September 13, 2025

OC Ciarrocca Speaks After First Spring Practice

OC Ciarrocca spoke to the media in his opening presser after the first spring practice this past Friday.

“AJ’s had a really good winter,” said Ciarroca. “He’s a really hard worker, very conscientious young man, but he’s had a really good winter. Just like Dylan and Sean Ashenfelder. He needs repetitions out there to learn and grow from. He needs those experiences that we need to have so we can put them away back in our memory and be able to draw on them as the season approaches."

Surace is attempting to win a job with minimal reps in actual games. He’s completed four passes on nine completions for 58 yards and two touchdowns. Lonergan, on the other hand, was the starter last season at Boston College for the Eagles, throwing for over two thousand yards, with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The one advantage - and it’s a big one - is that Surace is in his third season under Ciarrocca, who runs a complex system that historically has taken quarterbacks multiple seasons to master. Kaliakmanis showed growth from his first to second season under Ciarroca, putting up gaudy passing numbers for Rutgers last season, a team that has historically struggled to move the ball down the field vertically in the Big Ten. The senior threw for over 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns.

For Surace and Lonergan, two former four-star recruits, the ceiling appears higher, and with a talented receiver room led by future NFL receiver KJ Duff and a bruising running game, expectations for a potent offense will be high this fall in Piscataway.

Both Quarterbacks Embrace the Competiton

“There’s always competition within the room,” said Surace. “Between everybody, I think as a whole room, we’re constantly competing with each other. So, I mean, it really didn’t change much for me. It’s just still about getting a little bit better and trying to be the best I can be,” he told the press.

Boston College transfer Lonergan has the advantage with real game reps, but will need to catch up on Ciarrocca’s complex playbook. The former Eagle, who also spent two years with Alabama, also welcomes the competition.

“I think nowadays nobody really knows what to expect with the portal,” Lonergan said. “The decision to come here was a no-brainer. I think competition is competition. I went through it last year, and I’m not afraid of it. It’s not like I’m against another person; we’re all working together to be the best as a team.”

https://t.co/go7QqfrOGS — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | The Knight Report (@RutgersOn3) January 6, 2026

To Lonergan’s point, competition is healthy, and with the rugged nature of the Big Ten, it’s essential that Rutgers has two competent signal-callers ready to play on a moment’s notice. Who ultimately wins the job remains to be seen, but for someone with as many years on the sidelines as OC Ciarrocca, making the decision isn’t rocket science.

“It’s going to be based on their performance out there on the practice field,” said Ciarrocca. “Doing this as long as I have, it becomes apparent at some point. You certainly hope that it’s the case, that it becomes apparent. When that time comes, Coach [Schiano] and I will sit down and talk about it, and ultimately he’ll make that decision. He’ll want my input, but he’ll make that decision with it. It’ll play itself out. I’m not in any hurry or anything like that.”

There will be no spring game this year, with head coach Schiano no longer willing to take the risk of losing impact players, like receiver Famah Toure, who suffered a season-ending injury during last season's spring game. Instead, fans will rely on the coaching staff to give insight on which quarterback leads the competition heading into summer.

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