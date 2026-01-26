Rutgers Football Standout KJ Duff Lands at No. 52 in ESPN's 2025 Player Rankings

The road to the national title now runs straight through the Big Ten. With the conference claiming three straight College Football Playoff championships, individual star power has taken on even greater importance. ESPN recently highlighted that trend by ranking Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff as the No. 52 best player in the nation for the 2025 season.

Why ESPN’s Ranking Elevates KJ Duff’s Profile

Duff’s spot at No. 52 comes on the heels of a breakthrough sophomore campaign that redefined Rutgers’ passing attack. At 6-foot-6, Duff brings rare size paired with smooth athleticism, making him more than a handful on the edges of the field.

KJ Duff has been ranked the 52nd best player in the nation by ESPN for the 2025 season 💪 pic.twitter.com/MO0x1Yh8Dr — Rutgers Football 🪓 (@RFootball) January 26, 2026

During the 2025 season, Duff recorded 60 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns, emerging as the unquestioned focal point of the offense. Just as notable was his decision to stay at Rutgers despite being a prime transfer portal candidate. His loyalty to the program and his on-field chemistry with fellow St Anthony’s alumnus Ian Strong added another layer to his growing legacy.

Every standout year has a moment that cements it in memory, and for Duff, that moment came on October 25 against Purdue. In one of the most explosive performances in program history, Duff caught six passes for a career-high 241 yards. That includes a 72-yard touchdown that flipped the game’s momentum.

His 241 receiving yards marked the second-most in a single game in school history, just seven yards shy of the program record. It became only the sixth 200-yard receiving game ever by a Scarlet Knight. At that time, he ranked as the third-most receiving yards by any player nationally in a single 2025 game. Every one of his six receptions resulted in either a first down or a touchdown, with none going for fewer than 19 yards.

Awards and Recognition Follow the Production

Duff’s consistency throughout the season earned him widespread national and conference recognition. He was named a 2025 Honorable Mention All-American by Phil Steele and received Second Team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches, media, Associated Press, and Phil Steele. His resume also includes selection to the 2025 All-ECAC Offense. And placement on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List and Academic All-Big Ten honours, highlighting his impact both on the field and in the classroom.

Duff’s numbers were not confined to one breakout performance. Against Penn State, he finished with 127 yards and a touchdown on five catches. He totaled 119 yards versus Norfolk State, added nine receptions for 93 yards and a red-zone score at Illinois, and posted 69 yards on just two catches in a win over Maryland. He also delivered key moments against Minnesota, Washington, and Iowa, while continuing to command defensive attention against elite opponents like Oregon.

A four-star recruit from St. Anthony’s, he finished his high school career as the program’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. He was the top-ranked recruit in New York by multiple services and a standout basketball player.

As a freshman in 2024, Duff played in all 13 games, recording 27 receptions for 425 yards and a touchdown. He ranked fourth among true freshmen in the Big Ten in receiving yards and ninth overall in yards per catch, setting the stage for his sophomore explosion.

