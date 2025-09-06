Rutgers Football Vs. Miami: Three Things to Watch Today
Rutgers football takes on its second consecutive MAC opponent, Miami of Ohio, to start the season. The Knights squeaked by Ohio 34-31 in week one. Last season, the Redhawks and the Bobcats played in the MAC championship game, with Ohio dominating, 38-3.
Three Things to Watch
The Pass Rush
The obvious elephant in the room: The Rutgers pass rush, which was once again non-existent against Ohio and elusive quarterback Parker Navarro in Week One. Was Navarro just that good or the Rutgers defensive line that slow? It's likely a combination of both.
The Scarlet Knights' pass rush was expected to be vastly improved after the offseason transfer portal additions of Eric O'Neill and Bradley Weaver to complement returning senior Jordan Walker. Still, they had little impact in the opening week nailbiter that saw Rutgers prevail, 34-31.
Bobcat Parker Navarro dropped back 31 times last week, with Rutgers recording 13 pressures,12 hurries, and one hit. The most glaring statistic, though, is zero sacks. After game one, fans are questioning if the unit's inability to get to the quarterback will once again be a recurring theme this season.
Eric O'Neill had a disappointing first game on the banks and stout senior Jordan Walker was largely ineffective. When your two safeties are tied for second on the team in tackles, with seven each, that's not a good sign.
Redhawks dual quarterback threat, senior Dequan Finn, is quite capable, leading the 2023 Toledo Rockets to a MAC Championship, but was bottled up in game one against a tough Wisconsin defense, only completing 9 of 18 passes for 83 yards. He ran the ball 12 times for 36 yards.
Expect him to run early and often this afternoon, challenging the Knights' defense to stop him. For the Rutgers defensive line, it's simple: Do not let Finn break containment and get the quarterback to the turf when he's in your grasp, or it will likely be another long day for the defense.
The Weather
Heavy rain and wind are possible. While Rutgers has a potent air attack for the first time in a decade, the running trio of CJ Campbell, Antwan Raymond, and Ja'Shon Benjamin is built to grind out yards and wear defenses down in poor conditions, exactly what may be needed this afternoon if the skies open up.
How Aggressive Will Coach Schiano be on Fourth Down?
Rutgers was five for five on fourth down conversion last week, including a 14-yard touchdown run on 4th and 2 from Antwan Raymond and a game-clinching 10-yard completion from Athan Kaliakmanis to star receiver DT Sheffield on 4th and 7.
Schiano made clear in his postgame press conference that he felt compelled to go for it on fourth down with Ohio marching up and down the field at will against a tired Rutgers defense. If week one is any indication, the Redhawks' offense is far less imposing than Ohio's, and one would expect Schiano to lean on his punting team to pin them deep, playing the field position game.
Fans can catch the action on NBC Sports' Peacock subscription service at 3:30 PM ET at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ.
Game Info:
Time: 3:30 PM ET, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ :
TV: NBC's Peacock TV
- Play-by-play: Paul Burmeister
- Analyst: Phil Simms
- Reporter: Zora Stephenson
