Rutgers Has Many Needs In the Portal, Quarterback May Be the Most Important

On Friday evening at Jersey Mike’s Arena, KJ Duff was brought out onto the court during the under-16 timeout, as his highlights played on the Jumbotron. Fans were treated to the joyous news by the public address announcer that KJ would return for the 2026 season, softening the blow of fellow Saint Anthony’s, Long Island receiver Ian Strong’s departure. Athletic Director Keli Zinn warmly embraced KJ on the court, leading to raucous cheers from the crowd.

After a 1,000-yard season in which he led the nation in contested catches with 20, Duff immediately became a hot commodity across the college football landscape, so much so that Rutgers started putting a plan in place well back in November to retain him for 2026. To no one's surprise, the bluebloods were reaching out to Duff, including Arch Manning’s Texas, to try to give the young quarterback some weapons around him for the 2026 season, while he builds his draft stock. Rutgers, however, was able to make a competitive offer to Duff (send your holiday cards to the new Athletic Director, Keli Zinn).

Put yourself in KJ’s shoes - 2026 is all about building your NFL stock, and let’s face it, a 1,000-yard receiving season with Texas, despite the competition, will always look better to NFL draft pundits than what he accomplishes at Rutgers. That’s just the nature of college sports between the haves and have-nots. It’s hard to imagine a scenario in which Duff, despite his family’s known love for Rutgers, didn’t have reservations about playing with a quarterback in A.J. Surace next season that hasn’t taken meaningful in-game snaps in the rugged Big Ten.

Harvard star QB Jaden Craig is entering the transfer portal, his agency @grandcentral_hq tells @CBSSports.



Two-time finalist for the Walter Payton FCS Offensive Player of the Year award and was on the preseason Senior Bowl Top 300 list. Posted 52 TD passes the last two years. pic.twitter.com/xAi1w3zjFN — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 8, 2025

Clearly, the coaching staff can’t head into 2026 with such unknowns, and if the rumors of a 2-million payday for Duff are true, how can they justify that investment with having an unknown under center? As of this morning, there are over 100 quarterbacks in the transfer portal. One name Rutgers has been linked to is prolific Harvard passer Jaden Craig, currently ranked as a top-20 quarterback prospect in the portal by 247.

The Montclair, New Jersey native became the all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes in 2025 at Harvard. Needless to say, he’ll have many deep-pocketed suitors, and reports have already surfaced that he’s taking a visit to TCU soon. For Rutgers, landing a four-year transfer with Craig’s accomplishments might seem to be a reach. However, factor in head coach Andrew Aurich, who led the Crimson to a 9-1 record this past season, and is a former assistant coach under Schiano, one would think that if the Scarlet Knights can make a competitive offer, the chances of signing Craig are reasonable.

For a receiver like Duff, who has a real shot to be a day one pick and for the program to take the next step forward, it’s imperative that the Scarlet Knights enter 2026 with a legitimate quarterback competition to ensure they are maximizing the success of their receivers with a capable passer. AJ Surace may turn out to be a gifted quarterback and help elevate a program that has disappointed the past two seasons, but Rutgers absolutely cannot go into the 2026 season with a premium-level insurance policy at the most important position in sports.

