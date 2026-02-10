Rutgers Hires Former Iowa City Fullback As The New Safeties Coach Under Joe Woodley

In their latest drive for reshaping their defensive staff, Rutgers has hired a familiar face from the FCS ranks. Adam Cox, a former Iowa fullback who most recently served as defensive coordinator at Drake, has been hired as the Scarlet Knights' safeties coach. The move reunites Cox with Joe Woodley, Drake's head coach in 2025, who also joined Rutgers' staff as a defensive assistant under new coordinator Travis Johansen.

Cox replaces Vic Hall, who departed for Virginia Tech's secondary coaching role. The addition is the second key hire for Johansen's unit, joining retained assistants Julian Campenni (outside linebackers) and Charlie Noonan (defensive tackles).

With these hires, Rutgers aims to reinforce their defense, which greatly struggled in 2025.

Adam Cox's Path To The Scarlet Knights

A native of Stillman Valley, Illinois, as a player, Cox played for Iowa as a fullback and earned a scholarship in his second year. He appeared in 27 games over two seasons (2011-15), starting three, before an injury ended his playing career. Later, he used his experience to kick-start his coaching career.

We have another Stateline guy who will be involved in Big Ten football next season. Stillman Valley graduate and former Iowa Hawkeye Adam Cox has been named the safeties coach at Rutgers. He'll be coaching Guilford's Messiah Tilson there. Congratulations Adam! pic.twitter.com/ygS3uFF1Ec — Scott Leber (@ScottLeberWTVO) February 10, 2026

Cox began as a graduate assistant at Central Michigan (2018-19), working with the secondary and special teams. He then spent four seasons (2020-23) at Iowa as a defensive assistant under renowned coordinator Phil Parker.

In 2024, Cox coached safeties at Indiana State before elevating to defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Drake in 2025. There, he helped guide an 8-4 Bulldogs squad to the FCS playoffs.

Drake's defense ranked sixth nationally in scoring defense (allowing 17.7 points per game), 14th in total defense, sixth in red zone defense, and 22nd in sacks. Cox mentored linebacker Sean Allison to Pioneer Football League Player of the Year honors with 126 tackles, earning a Buck Buchanan Award nomination as the FCS' top defender.

Familiar Yet Fresh Perspective

Cox's one-year stint at Drake under Woodley will give both of the new staff a familiar corner as they both transition to Piscataway. Woodley, a former Iowa State linebacker and highly successful NAIA coach at Grand View, will offer a new perspective to the head coach while Cox adds Power Four experience from Iowa and hands-on secondary expertise.

This hire shows coach Greg Schiano's commitment to injecting new energy into the defense, in hopes of avoiding the same fate as 2025. Cox's background in developing safeties, honed under Parker, and his recent coordinator success make him a promising hire for elevating Rutgers' secondary playmaking and discipline.

As spring practice nears, the Scarlet Knights' defensive overhaul gains more steam, with Cox all set to make an immediate impact in the back end.

More from Rutgers on SI