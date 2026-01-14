Rutgers Is All Set To Host One Of The Best OL Remaining In The Transfer Portal

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are all set to host one of the top remaining interior linemen in the transfer portal, Texas State's Tellek Lockette, on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 327-pound right guard possesses a proven set of skills that offers on-field dominance and durability. His proven talent makes him a prime target as Greg Schiano reshapes the trenches for 2026.

Tellek Lockette Can Anchor Rutgers Offense

Lockette entered the portal after a frustrating 2025 season, which was very restricted due to his injuries. However, even though he was limited to four games and 131 snaps while redshirting, he impressed, allowing zero sacks or pressures. That flawless protection earned him recognition as the top Group of Five offensive lineman when healthy.

His track record is also one of the finest in the sport. Over a 33-start career, 17 at Texas State and 16 at Louisiana-Monroe, Lockette has anchored lines against Power conference foes. In 2024, he started all 13 games at right guard for the Bobcats, helping to fuel a high-skilled offense that ranked fifth nationally in total offense (476.9 yards per game), eighth in scoring (36.5 points), and 16th in rushing (208.2 yards per game).

At ULM in 2023, he started every contest, posting the Sun Belt's fourth-best pass-blocking grade among guards. As a true freshman in 2022, he opened with five starts, including matchups against Texas and Alabama.

He also possesses a selection of shiny high school accolades, including three-time all-state in Florida, Broward County Lineman of the Year, and zero sacks allowed as a senior while powering St. Thomas Aquinas to a state title.

Lockette's family also has ties to the game. His father, Telly, serves as run game coordinator and running backs coach at Marshall, mentoring him from a young age.

Fitting a Clear Need Under New Leadership

Rutgers is going through a transitional phase. Bryan Felter graduated, and versatile Taj White entered the portal after starting at both tackle and guard. Returning standout Kwabena Asamoah anchors right guard, but depth and competition, especially at left guard, still their main priorities.

Lockette's plug-and-play experience at right guard provides flexibility. With one year of eligibility, he could start immediately or push the group higher.

The visit carries extra weight under new offensive line coach Jim Turner. Hired in December, Turner coached at Texas State in 2021, overlapping with Lockette's early development there after stints with the Cincinnati Bengals and other NFL stops. That familiarity could prove substantial for Lockette’s growth.

In a portal cycle heavy on defensive additions for Rutgers, Lockette is undoubtedly one of the top offensive targets. Pairing him with returnees like Asamoah and recent portal pickups could stabilize a line protecting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (or successor) while powering Antwan Raymond's ground attack.

