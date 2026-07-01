Rutgers is Building ‘Scary’ Offense for 2026

Rutgers lands two players on national rankings

Rutgers will feature one of the nation’s best running backs in junior RB Antwan Raymond, as well as one of the country's best wide receivers in junior WR KJ Duff, on one of the country's scariest offenses for the 2026 college football season. A young group of talented Scarlet Knights’ offense starters will be featured throughout the 2026 season of Scarlet and Gray football in the Big Ten Conference, and potentially postseason play in Piscataway for Rutgers fans to view.

Recognition highlights Rutgers' offensive foundation

Greg Schiano has always been a bit of a defensive mind and often comes back to a single offense in a season, but this year looks to be different as Rutgers looks to feature the talents of junior wide receiver KJ Duff and junior running back Antwan Raymond. As two of the better young offensive players at Rutgers, Duff and Raymond will lead off a group of talented young players on the 2026 offense and aim to produce good numbers in the 2026 Big Ten regular season and potentially postseason play at Piscataway.

Junior Wide Receiver KJ Duff, one of the top young wide receivers in the country, has been listed by CBS Sports as one of the 26 Top National Offensive Weapons for the 2026 College Football season. The 2027 graduate is ranked 11th among the top national Offensive Weapons for 2026. Last year, the 6-3, 205-pounder played in 12 games for the Scarlet Knights, earning Second-Team All-Big Ten honors after hauling in 60 receptions for 1,084 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns in his first full season as a starter at wide out for the Rutgers program. In one of his many impressive receiving performances last season, Duff set a program record with 241 receiving yards at Purdue in a road victory against Purdue. Duff’s impressive season and outstanding play throughout the year have placed the talented young Scarlet wideout on many national award watch lists for the 2026-27 season as well.

Throughout his impressive 2025 season with the Knights, the Rutgers junior receiver earned a lot of recognition from around the country as well as from local media members throughout the year, and the highly touted receiver continues to impress in preparation for the 2026-27 season. Duff has earned inclusion on several national award watch lists for the upcoming 2026-27 season, alongside a long list of top players from around the world, and he is gaining a lot of attention from both scouts and local media members.

Rutgers WR KJ Duff has been named one of @CBSSports most lethal wide receivers in college football entering the 2026 season. 🪓 @kj_duff | #CHOP pic.twitter.com/4w7GCF381J — Rutgers Football 🪓 (@RFootball) April 1, 2026

Raymond established himself as an elite running back

The Rutgers offense is going to feature one of the nation’s best running backs in junior Antwan Raymond for the 2026 season. In his first year as a Scarlet Knight in 2025, the 20-year-old from Montreal, Quebec, rushed for 244 attempts for 1,241 yards and 13 touchdowns while grabbing 18 receptions for 225 yards and two touchdowns. For his efforts in his first season, the talented junior earned the Jon Cornish Trophy as the NCAA’s outstanding Canadian football player, as well as Second-Team All-Big Ten honors as a running back.

In addition to the two ranking lists for the national Offensive Weapons for the 2026 college football season by CBS Sports where Duff and Raymond were ranked in the top 20 out of the 26 top national offensive weapons for 2026, the two Scarlet Knights offense starters have also recently been listed on a couple of lists of the Top National Players Globally for the 2026 college football season by several National Sports Organizations around the globe. In addition to the recently released ranking lists by CBS Sports for the national Offensive Weapons for the 2026 college football season, Duff and Raymond were also recently listed as two of the Top Players in the recently released EA Sports College Football 27 video game.

ScarletKnights.com

National attention continues to build

Rutgers High-Powered Offense Priced Out as Two of the Best in College Football for 2026. The Scarlet Knights' offense will be one fans can follow throughout the Big Ten regular season and in postseason play at Piscataway in the 2026 college football season. Rutgers highly touted young running back Antwan Raymond and breakout junior receiver KJ Duff were two of the top players globally in the recently released EA Sports College Football 27 video game.

Duff and Raymond are two of the better offensive players in the Big Ten this year for the Scarlet and White. They look to lead a very scary offense, and they look to lead a very scary offense and post some of the highest-scoring numbers in the Big Ten Conference during the 2026 regular season and go on to make a postseason run.

What it means for Rutgers

Rutgers' highly anticipated offense will feature junior WR KJ Duff and junior RB Antwan Raymond as they look to put up the highest-scoring numbers in the Big Ten Conference in the 2026 season and attempt to post a successful postseason at the Piscataway campus of Rutgers University.