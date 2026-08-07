Rutgers Legend Marco Battaglia Named to Sporting News 1990s All-Decade Team

Former Rutgers tight end Marco Battaglia was named Tuesday to The Sporting News 1990s All-Decade All-America Team, adding another national honor to one of the most accomplished careers in program history. Battaglia’s historic production on the field has gained national recognition and has been ranked among the top football players in college football for the past decade.

Battaglia finished his Rutgers career as a consensus All-American after producing one of the most decorated seasons by a tight end in college football history. Rutgers will get to add another link to the national record book before the 2026 season.

Battaglia’s Record-Setting Rutgers Career

As a senior in 1995, Battaglia led the nation’s tight ends with 69 receptions, 894 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He also led all Big East players in receptions and was voted the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Battaglia became the first tight end in NCAA history to win a conference player of the year award. According to Rutgers, he remains the only tight end from a power conference to receive such an honor.

Battaglia recorded one of the best individual performances in school history during his senior year. He recorded 13 receptions for 184 yards and 3 touchdowns in the team’s match against #6 Penn State, one of the top receivers in the nation regardless of position.

That production earned Battaglia All-America recognition from the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, Walter Camp, Football Coaches Association, Football News, Pro and College Football News Weekly, and UPI.

In 1995, Battaglia followed up a productive junior year as a Tightend during which he led the Big East with 58 receptions for 779 yards. UPI gave him Honorable Mention All-America recognition for his efforts during the season. He completed his Rutgers career with 171 receptions, 2,221 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns across 44 games.

From Rutgers Standout to NFL Draft Pick

Battaglia’s work in college football continued, and after the 1996 football season, he entered the NFL as a second-round choice (39th overall pick) of the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Draft of 1996.

Battaglia, a Rutgers alum and tight end in the 1990s, played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 1996 to 2001 as part of his eight years playing in the NFL. He was a second-round pick.

Battaglia’s Lasting Place in Rutgers History

The former Tightend was inducted into the Rutgers Athletics Hall of Fame and the Marco Battaglia Football Practice Complex was opened in 2017.

The recognition for Battaglia is another national honor for Rutgers football. His spot on The Sporting News All-Decade team will serve as another example of a Scarlet Knight evolving into an elite football player at his position and garnering recognition beyond his playing days.

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