Rutgers Longtime Quarterback Accepts Invitation to American Bowl

Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights have accepted the invitation for Kaliakmanis to participate in the American Bowl.

WELCOME TO THE AMERICAN BOWL!🇺🇸@aajk_23 from @RFootball has officially accepted his invitation to the 2026 American Bowl, where the nation’s top senior talent comes together to compete, represent their programs, and honor those who serve.



Next stop: Orlando🇺🇸🏈… pic.twitter.com/fvbis29AGM — The American Bowl (@TheAmericanBowl) January 12, 2026

The event will take place in Orlando, Florida. Kaliakmanis is looking forward to our show one more time before entering the NFL Draft. The American Bowl is a unique moment for seniors to represent their schools and honor those who serve. The service men and women who have fought for this country should always be honored and remembered.

The 22-year-old played all four years for the Scarlet Knights. He finished his senior year throwing 3,124 passing yards with 20 touchdowns and a 69.9 QBR. All of those numbers are his career high. He’s rolling into the draft with a lot of momentum. NFL teams like players who have stayed in school for all four years.

Most players who stay in school for so long demonstrate that they can become leaders and know what it means to be loyal to a team. Several NFL teams would be lucky to have a quarterback with his tools and qualities. It helps Athan a lot that he has the size of a basketball player.

When we think about teams that could use him, one of them is the Cleveland Browns. This organization has suffered for years. In recent years, there has been a constant quarterback controversy. Kaliakmanis can help change all that.

The New Orleans Saints could be another option. It’s no easy to follow a tough act like Drew Brees, who is without a doubt the greatest quarterback to wear a Saints uniform. When he retired, the Saints were still seeking someone to turn them into a winning franchise.

If Athan wants to stay in New Jersey, then the New York Jets are a strong consideration. We’re not sure if he can handle the New York media and the demanding expectations. Who knows? Perhaps Kaliakmanis will do just fine since he should know by now how New York and New Jersey sports fans are.

It would be surprising if teams pass up on him. Why would you not take a quarterback who has experience playing the position? Why not take a chance on a quarterback who has tremendous arm strength and a quick release? His intangibles are off the charts, and he knows how to work well under pressure.

Athan must take this American Bowl seriously so NFL teams can start drawing more attention to him before the combine.

