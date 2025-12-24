Rutgers May Lose It’s 4 Star Lineback To The Transfer Portal

Rutgers' highly praised four-star linebacker, Talibi Kaba, from the 2025 recruiting class, has declared his intention to enter the transfer portal when it opens on January 2, 2026. The freshman’s departure adds to a growing list of Scarlet Knights seeking new opportunities, leaving Rutgers with yet another void in a defense desperate for reinforcements.

Kaba is a 6-foot-2, 230-pound star from Hillside High School in New Jersey. He joined Rutgers with sky-high expectations from the fans and staff. Ranked as the No. 35 linebacker nationally by 247Sports and No. 58 by Rivals, Kaba was the 15th-best overall prospect in the state.

Despite missing his senior year due to a torn ACL and meniscus, Kaba drew Power Four interest from Boston College, Duke, Iowa State, and others before committing to Rutgers.

His junior campaign was a showcase of his dual-threat potential and versatility. Kaba had 95 carries for 1,117 yards and 12 touchdowns as a running back, plus defensive contributions. The class featured five linebackers and ranked No. 38 nationally, with 11 New Jersey natives, Kaba among the top draws.

Despite his record and potential, Kaba saw no game action in 2025. He only redshirted amid Rutgers’ defense struggle. The Scarlet Knights ranked near the bottom in the Big Ten in key categories.

They were last in total defense, second-worst against the run. Despite multiple blowouts, the staff didn’t utilize the young players as much as they could have. Kaba preserves four years of eligibility, positioning him for a fresh start at a program with clearer paths to the field.

Transfer Portal Exodus Puts A Lot Of Pressure on Rutgers Defense

Kaba becomes Rutgers’ ninth portal declaration and fifth on defense. He joins cornerbacks Renick Dorilas and Bo Mascoe, edge rushers Jordan Walker and DJ Allen.

Mascoe, a starting corner with All-Big Ten honors, left earlier this week. Dorilas, a true freshman, followed suit. Walker and Allen depart from the edge, thinning pass-rush depth. Offensive losses include RBs Samuel Brown V and CJ Campbell, OL John Stone, and WR/returner Dane Partridge.

Rutgers’ 5-7 finish last season exposed glaring gaps in the lineup, which led to the firings of co-defensive coordinators Robb Smith and Zach Sparber, plus DL coach Colin Ferrell. Schiano’s staff anticipates aggressive portal pursuit, putting focus on securing immediate-impact defenders.

Kaba’s Next Steps and Rutgers’ Rebuild

Kaba’s size, athleticism, and high school production should attract suitors. Power Four programs may vie for his upside; group-of-five schools offer quicker starting roles. His injury recovery and redshirt status make him a low-risk addition.

For Rutgers, the portal window (January 2-16) becomes make-or-break. With unproven youth and veterans departing, Schiano must land 8-10 additions, prioritizing linebackers, corners, and edges. On the positive side of things, NIL under AD Keli Zinn will open up a range of resources for a more competitive portal haul.

