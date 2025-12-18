Rutgers May Lose Their Cornerback To Transfer Portal

Rutgers cornerback Bo Mascoe, who was a starter in 2025, has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens on January 2, 2025. The decision was confirmed and reported by multiple sources. This decision will leave another void in the Scarlet Knights' lineup, which is already depleted as they head into a critical offseason rebuild.

The Knights May Lose CB Bo Mascoe In 2026

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Kissimmee, Florida, arrived at Rutgers as a three-star recruit in the class of 2023. After redshirting his first year and making a brief appearance in the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl win over Miami, where he recorded two tackles, Mascoe broke out as a redshirt freshman in 2024.

He played all 13 games, starting four, and finished with 49 tackles, five pass breakups, one interception, and a fumble recovery over 561 defensive snaps.

This past season promoted Mascoe to full-time starter status across all 12 contests. He logged 590 snaps, posting 53 total tackles (30 solo), 2.0 for loss, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a 68-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Experts placed Mascoe as Rutgers’ highest-performing defender on a unit that struggled throughout the season. The Scarlet Knights ranked as the Big Ten’s worst overall defense and second-worst in scoring defense. Mascoe earned All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition from both coaches and media.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Mascoe becomes the sixth Scarlet Knight to publicly announce their portal plans, joining running backs Samuel Brown V and CJ Campbell, defensive end Jordan Walker, offensive lineman John Stone, and wide receiver/returner Dane Partridge.

The timing of these announcements is quite bad for Rutgers. Mascoe was seen as a potential cornerstone for the 2026 starting class for the Knights. He was one of the few returning pieces capable of anchoring the corner position. His departure raises further concerns about Rutger’s defense, which is already severely depleted.

Greg Schiano’s staff will have to do a lot of planning and some breakout recruiting drives to make some impactful changes in the defensive side of the Scarlet Knights. Recent firings of co-defensive coordinators Robb Smith and Zach Sparber, plus defensive line coach Colin Ferrell, may or may not make things even harder for Rutgers.

Where Will Mascoe End Up?

Mascoe’s skills in production, experience, and remaining eligibility should attract interest from power-conference programs seeking proven cornerback talent. His ball skills and starting experience make him a hot commodity in the transfer market.

The portal window runs January 2-16. As Schiano navigates hires and evaluations, replacing Mascoe’s on-field reliability should be at the top of his to-do list. The Scarlet Knights aim to emerge stronger in 2026, but departures like this make the path only more challenging.

