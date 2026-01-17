Rutgers Offensive Lineman Receives Major Honors By Popular Network

The accomplishments haven’t stopped coming for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights program.

Offensive lineman Kwabena Asamoah received the honor of being named to the ESPN All-American team. The fact that a behemoth like ESPN honored this young man must be a massive accomplishment for Asamoah.

Kwabena is a beast on the football field. He’s the quintessential of what a offensive lineman should be. The 6-foot-2, 311-pound lineman had an incredible season. His contributions and ability to protect his quarterback, Athan Kaliakmanis, and running back, Antwan Raymond, gave the Scarlet Knights outstanding yardage. The Scarlet Knights' offense averaged 389 yards per game in the Big Ten Conference.

Raymond had a lot of success because of him. Antwan reached 1,000 rushing yards, and he was showered with honors as well. Athan threw for a lot of yards and touchdowns, which were his career highs, and Asamoah was one of the key reasons he reached those numbers. The wide receivers were sensational, too.

Kwabena started all 12 games at right guard. He was outstanding in games against Penn State, Maryland, Washington, Purdue, and Miami (Ohio). Whether the team won or lost, his impact was enormous.

Aside from getting the respect from ESPN, Asamoah received the 2025 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten from the media and coaches. His talent didn’t go unnoticed. His consistency in the field is something to admire and appreciate. Great players put in the work behind the scenes. Let’s see what more we can get from him.

The 2026 season is going to be an unforgettable season for Rutgers. Asamoah is coming back to play one more season. Plus, we have seen the program's aggressiveness during the transfer portal and recruitment. If the team wants to make a deep run, then they should go extra hard for guys like Asamoah, Raymond, and other Rutgers players who have become cornerstone legends in New Jersey.

When Asamoah leaves the Scarlet Knights after 2026, he’s going to leave as a better man and human being. He has come a long way from Pickerington, Ohio. His family must be proud of his accomplishment, and they should be.

A player who is fantastic on the field and will soon earn his degree from a fine institution like Rutgers. We hope that he takes a shot and plays for an NFL team for years to come. As long as he continues to dominate the field, stay out of trouble, and takes care of his body, he will be fine.

