Rutgers Officially Signs 2026 Recruiting Class

Although the Rutgers Scarlet Knights didn’t have a happy ending to their season, they now have bigger fish to fry. The Scarlet Knights are moving on and focusing on next season, beginning with the announcement of their 2026 recruiting class.

The Scarlet Knights will have 22 prospects from 10 different states. The program needs to fill in so many boxes, beginning with their defense.

Here are some of the names of prospects that could make an impact in a Rutgers uniform next season.

Defensive back Brandon Murray is considered one of the talented prospects in the nation. Although he’s a defensive player, he's also played wide receiver for his high school team in Battlefield, Virginia.

In the 2025 season, Murray recorded 63 tackles, three forced fumbles, and one interception.

If Rutgers is looking for someone who will remind us of Richard Sherman, then Murray might be the answer. Both Sherman and Murray share similarities in terms of size, having played wide receiver and defensive back positions before coming to the pros.

Murray has tremendous speed, which can frustrate opponents.

Tanner Raymond is a ferocious linebacker. He’s a man who’s 6’3 and weighs 210 pounds. Raymond has tremendous athleticism, and he’s a massive threat because not only can he play linebacker, but he's also gotten reps at tight end and wide receiver at his high school, Choate Rosemary Hall, in Connecticut.

One of the exciting prospects that will arrive to Rutgers next season is Jared Smith. He is an outstanding offensive lineman. Every quarterback needs a legit offensive line, and Smith can be a vital piece of a reinforced Rutgers offensive line.

Rutgers was fortunate to recruit Smith, as other schools expressed interest in him, including Auburn, Miami, Georgia, and Georgia Tech. The Scarlet Knights are sending a message that they are not messing around, and they won’t let top-tier schools get the best of them.

Smith is a monster of a young athlete. He’s 6’5 and weighs 330 pounds. He comes from a football family background. Tyron Smith is his uncle, and he has been successful, earning eight Pro Bowl selections in his career. Tyron played for the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets.

Like Uncle, Like Nephew! Jared is blessed to have an uncle like Tyron, from whom he can learn the game of football. Rutgers might be in good hands with Jared going to battle with them next season.

Other names that are part of the recruiting class are the following:

Linebacker Joey Kopec, wide receiver Elias Coke, defensive lineman Jermaine Polk, defensive back Sebastian Cruz, tight end Brady Owens, and a major recruit for Rutgers, wide receiver Dyzier Carter.

