Rutgers Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis Declares for 2026 NFL Draft

The Athan Kaliakmanis era at Rutgers has officially come to a close. The Scarlet Knights quarterback declared for the 2026 NFL Draft this week. And that decision brought an end to one of the most important and transformative stretches of quarterback play the program has seen in recent years. Over two seasons in Piscataway, Kaliakmanis helped Rutgers shift from a run-first identity into a productive Big Ten passing offense.

Athan Kaliakmanis' Historic Two-Year Run in Scarlet

For a fan base that has rarely been able to rely on steady quarterback play over the past decade, Kaliakmanis delivered exactly that.

When Kaliakmanis arrived at Rutgers as a transfer from Minnesota with two years of eligibility remaining, he entered an open competition with incumbent starter Gavin Wimsatt. He quickly took control of the job and never looked back. His two seasons as the starter now rank among the best in program history, with his 2024 and 2025 campaigns finishing No. 7 and No. 4 all-time in single-season passing yards at Rutgers.

The transformation of the offense under his leadership is clear in the numbers. In 2023, Rutgers quarterbacks combined for 1,788 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a 48.3 percent completion rate. In 2024, Kaliakmanis took every snap for the Scarlet Knights and threw for 2,696 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions, while raising the completion percentage to 53.9 percent.

With a full offseason to master the system, the 2025 season became the defining year of Kaliakmanis’ Rutgers career. He delivered one of the strongest individual seasons ever by a Scarlet Knights quarterback, throwing for 3,124 yards, the fourth-most in school history. His accuracy jumped to a career-high 62.2 percent, and he finished the season with 20 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions against elite Big Ten competition.

Wide receivers Ian Strong, DT Sheffield, and KJ Duff flourished, forming one of the most dangerous receiving groups in the conference. The balance created by his passing efficiency also helped the run game thrive, as both Duff and Antwan Raymond surpassed 1,000 yards in their respective roles during the season.

Big-Time Performances Marked the Peak of His Career

Kaliakmanis’ impact was serving as a two-time team captain and being widely respected as the leader of the locker room. His academic commitment matched his on-field production, earning him multiple Academic All-Big Ten honors. On the national stage, he was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List and earned recognition as a Manning Award Stars of the Week honoree.

His ability to rise in big moments was evident throughout his Rutgers tenure. In his senior finale against Penn State, he delivered a memorable performance. He did it by completing 16 of 22 passes for 338 yards, throwing three touchdown passes, and adding a rushing score to close his collegiate career.

Before turning his focus fully to the NFL, Kaliakmanis will have one final collegiate showcase. He has accepted an invitation to the 2026 Hula Bowl. This will be played on January 10, 2026, at noon at SPEC Martin Stadium in DeLand, Florida, with live coverage on CBS.

