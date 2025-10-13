Rutgers Ready to Prove Themselves Against No. 8 Oregon in Week 8 Showdown
Rutgers football is about to return to SHI Stadium this Saturday for a marquee Big Ten matchup. Why? Because they are hosting No. 8 Oregon as part of Homecoming & Family Weekend. The game, presented by RWJBarnabas Health, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network. It will mark the second straight sellout at SHI Stadium and the 11th since 2022. The general public tickets are sold out. However, fans can still snag seats through SeatGeek, the Scarlet Knights’ official ticket marketplace.
Boardwalk & Pre-Game Festivities
The excitement starts before game day with the Rutgers Boardwalk, presented by Visit New Jersey, opening for the first time over two days. On Friday from 6 to 10 p.m., fans can enjoy safe trick-or-treating. And kids 12 and under will receive stadium-approved Halloween bags filled with candy and treats.
Game day kicks off at 2 p.m., offering fans a chance to participate in a costume contest, play Simon Sez, and win prizes at the pep rally. These activities set the stage for a lively Homecoming and Family Weekend atmosphere.
The Scarlet Knights’ stadium-wide pregame experience, "Light Up The Knight," returns this season. Fans are encouraged to wear scarlet and be seated by 6 p.m. for the synchronized light show. It will be activated through the Scarlet Knights app. Following the arrival of the Scarlet Knight and his horse, Excalibur.
Rutgers has streamlined entry at SHI Stadium, with all gates now allowing approved bags. Walk-through weapons detection systems do not require fans to empty pockets, and medically necessary items are permitted after inspection. Public safety personnel will guide attendees, and early arrival is recommended for a smooth entry process
Pregame Experience: Light Up The Knight
Fans must use digital tickets, compatible with Apple Wallet or Google Wallet, for contactless entry. Digital parking passes should also be preloaded onto mobile wallets. SHI Stadium operates entirely cashless at merchandise, concessions, ticket offices, and parking lots. A cash-to-card kiosk at Section 113 is available for those needing to convert cash to a prepaid debit card. Food trucks on the Boardwalk may accept cash at their discretion.
Free campus buses are available for fans parking at Jersey Mike’s Arena, with convenient drop-offs at Lot 53A. Buses run from College Ave to Johnson Park and back, starting three hours before kickoff and returning up to an hour after the game. ADA shuttles provide access to and from the stadium from Blue Lot, Silver Lot, and Jersey Mike’s Arena, operating until 2.5 hours after the final whistle.
Rutgers enters the contest at 3-3 overall and 0-3 in Big Ten play, aiming to break through against Oregon, which comes in at 5-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 18, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey, with national coverage on the Big Ten Network.