Rutgers Running Back Antwan Raymond Named Semifinalist for Doak Walker Award
Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond has been named as one of the top 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walter Award.
The prestigious award is an honor for running backs who are having a stellar season. The award was first presented in 1990. Greg Lewis from Washington won the first award. Las Vegas running back Ashton Jeanty was last year’s winner.
Raymond joins a group of top running backs such as Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), Cameron Dickey (Texas Tech), Ahmad Hardy (Missouri), Caleb Hawkins (North Texas), Robert Henry Jr. (UTSA), Emmett Johnson (Nebraska), Kewan Lacy (Ole Miss), Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame), and Lucky Sutton (San Diego State) to compete for the honor.
The sophomore Raymond, from Montreal, Canada, continues to enhance the program with his consistent play. In the game against Maryland, he rushed for 240 yards on 41 carries with a touchdown. His performance against the Terrapins earned him the Doak Walter Running Back of the Week.
Raymond also had a strong performance against the Purdue Boilermakers, where he rushed 29 times for 116 yards and a touchdown. Rutgers also won that game.
Overall, Raymond has 200 carries, 1,000 rushing yards, and 11 touchdowns this season. His 1,000 yards made him just the ninth Rutgers player in the program's history to reach the milestone. He has scored a touchdown in eight games.
Raymond can do no wrong. He can catch, he can rush, and he relentlessly wants to win, and by doing so, he wants the ball in his hand. There’s a reason why he’s the heart and soul of the Scarlet Knights' offense.
It’s been eighteen years since we last saw a Scarlet Knight running back receiving Doak Walter Award semifinalist recognition. The person’s name is Ray Rice, a former Baltimore Ravens and Super Bowl champion.
If Raymond stays with Rutgers for his Junior and Senior years, then he has a chance to join Rice in having three consecutive 1,000 rushing yard seasons.
Aside from Raymond’s accomplishments, Rutgers has their attention this weekend on the reigning champions, No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes. The two schools will collide this Saturday for a High Noon Kickoff on Fox.
The Buckeyes have arguably the best defense in the nation. This presents an excellent challenge for Raymond. We’re sure he wants to have a big performance against the Buckeyes' defensive line.
How many yards will he rush against the Buckeyes? We will find out after the game.
