Rutgers Scarlet Knights’ Cornerback Cam Miller Earns Hula Bowl Invite

For college football seniors chasing the dream of playing on Sundays, postseason opportunities are more than celebrations. They are auditions. The 2026 Hula Bowl, the oldest and one of the most prestigious senior all-star games in college football, offers exactly that platform. This year, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will have a strong presence on that stage. It is because the standout cornerback Cam Miller has officially accepted his invitation to participate in the showcase.

Rutgers' Cam Miller Showcase Awaits in Florida

Miller becomes part of a trio of Rutgers seniors selected for the Hula Bowl, joining quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and safety Jett Elad. While the event is historically associated with Hawaii, the Hula Bowl has since moved to Florida. That's where top NFL prospects will gather for one final opportunity to compete in a professional-style environment in front of scouts and executives.

Rutgers CB Cam Miller becomes the second Scarlet Knight of the day, third overall to accept a Hula Bowl invite.



👉 https://t.co/YEf3oqaGr9 pic.twitter.com/3XHz9tqCT3 — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | The Knight Report (@RutgersOn3) December 26, 2025

The 2026 Hula Bowl is scheduled for January 10, 2026, at noon inside SPEC Martin Stadium in DeLand, Florida. The game will be broadcast live on CBS, placing Miller and his fellow participants under a national spotlight.

During his senior season at Rutgers, Miller started all 12 games and emerged as one of the most dependable defensive backs in the Big Ten. He finished the year with 47 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six passes defended, and one interception.

His impact was immediate from the very start. It is because he returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in his Rutgers debut against Ohio, setting the tone for his season in Piscataway.

Before becoming a key figure in the Rutgers secondary, Miller built a strong foundation at Penn State. Over three seasons with the Nittany Lions, he appeared in 40 games and made five starts at cornerback. His experience included appearances in New Year’s Six bowl games, a College Football Playoff, and a Big Ten Championship Game.

Miller’s sophomore season at Penn State stood out statistically. He recorded three sacks, the second-most among all FBS cornerbacks that year.

A Consistent 2025 Campaign

Throughout the 2025 season, Miller remained a constant presence in the Rutgers secondary. He recorded a red-zone interception against No. 8 Oregon. He posted two pass breakups and six tackles in a win over Maryland. With that, he notched a sack against Iowa and finished with a season-high nine tackles against Penn State.

Away from the field, Miller matched his on-field discipline with academic excellence. He is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection from 2023 through 2025. He highlighted the football IQ and professionalism that NFL evaluators value in defensive backs.

Miller’s football journey began at Trinity Christian Academy in Florida, where he led his team to a Class 2A State Championship. A four-star recruit and Polynesian Bowl invitee, he also competed in basketball and track. He helped build the athletic base that carried him through four seasons of Big Ten football.

Now a labor and employment relations major, Miller turns his attention to the professional stage. When he takes the field at the Hula Bowl on January 10, he will be representing a resume built on durability and consistent performance.

More from Rutgers on SI