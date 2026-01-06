Rutgers Secures Their First Offensive Transfer Of 2026

The Scarlet Knights landed their first offensive addition of the 2026 cycle as they secured Ball State tight end Kam Anthony. The 6-foot-4, 251-pound redshirt freshman brings size, upside, and three years of eligibility to the position.



Both the defense and offense of Rutgers have been hit hard with both graduations and portal exits. Rutgers has to continue this portal momentum and build depth that can ensure a long run in the upcoming season.

Kam Anthony Stepping In To Fill The TE Void

Rutgers had to let go of starters Kenny Fletcher and Colin Weber after the 2025 season. Both veterans exhausted their eligibility, leaving the tight end room quite thin. Looking at the depleting talent pool, coach Schiano had to make smart portal moves to bring depth back to the role. Anthony's commitment marks Rutgers' fifth portal addition overall, joining quarterback Dylan Lonergan and several defensive pieces.

Anthony, a native of Fishers, Indiana, edged out interest from Arizona State and Illinois. He made up his mind to join the Knights after his official visit to Piscataway over the weekend.

A three-star recruit in the 2024 class, Anthony redshirted in 2024 at Ball State. He burst onto the scene in 2025 as a redshirt freshman, starting all 12 games and logging 461 snaps.

His stats were decent with seven receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns, but he showed promise. His first career catch was a touchdown against New Hampshire. Down the stretch, he caught five of six targets for 112 yards over the final four games, including an impressive 29-yard game-winning score against Kent State.

Despite a recent Achilles injury, Anthony is expected to be fully cleared before the 2026 season. Rutgers has a track record of developing portal tight ends. Colin Weber thrived after transferring from Charlotte, while Shawn Bowman arrived from Maine and later earned an NFL practice squad spot with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Anthony projects as a strong No. 2 option behind returning contributors, providing some valuable and needed depth as well as blocking skills. His size and athleticism fit Schiano's pro-style scheme, which values versatile tight ends in both the run and pass game.

That said, some sources also indicate that Rutgers isn't done shopping for the position. The staff likely seeks a more proven starter to replace Fletcher's production immediately, especially with stars like KJ Duff and Antwan Raymond returning to lead the offense.

With three years left and a step up to Power conference competition, Anthony has time to grow into a key piece. For now, Schiano will need to continue his moves in the portal to make a promising squad for 2026.

