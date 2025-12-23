Rutgers Seniors Accept All-Star Showcase Invitations In Hopes Of Catching The Eyes Of NFL Scouts

As their college careers come to an end, Rutgers seniors DT Sheffield and safety Jett Elad are all set to flaunt their talents in front of the scouts for a potential shot at the big leagues. Both Rutgers seniors have accepted invitations to postseason all-star games to make a stronger case before the draft process heats up.

Sheffield will play in the inaugural American Bowl on January 22, 2026, while Elad will be heading to the Hula Bowl on January 11.

Jett Elad And DT Sheffield’s Shot At Impressing NFL Scouts

Elad, who joined Rutgers after three seasons at UNLV, became the defensive anchor. In his lone year on the Banks, he led the team with 80 tackles, snagged two interceptions, added three tackles for loss, and forced a fumble while recovering another.

Rutgers Football seniors Jett Elad and DT Sheffield have both accepted all-star showcase invitations⚔️



👉 https://t.co/cPVrrvskKG pic.twitter.com/x8mRNgkQcw — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | The Knight Report (@RutgersOn3) December 22, 2025

His instincts and coverage range earned him All-Big Ten honorable mention from coaches, and he also made it to the finalist list in the Cornish Trophy nominations. Elad’s skills stabilized Rutgers's inconsistent secondary.

Now, he will be taking his physicality to the Hula Bowl in Orlando, Florida. This traditional showcase dates back to the 1940s, which once graced Hawaiian shores but relocated to the mainland in recent years. Kickoff is set for January 11th, 2026, at 12 p.m. ET on CBS.

On the other hand, Sheffield had an interesting career curve before he ended up at Rutgers. He had a year at Washington State, two at North Texas, where he impressed with 66 catches, 822 yards, and 11 touchdowns, before landing in Piscataway.

As a Scarlet Knight, he hauled in 44 receptions for 577 yards and four scores, forming part of one of the Big Ten’s most dynamic receiver groups alongside KJ Duff and Ian Strong.

His versatility and reliable hands made him a threat in the red zone, but as his college career comes to an end, his eyes are all set for the pro league. Although the American Bowl is a new initiative launching in 2026, it is still expected to be an impactful platform for college seniors.

This event has been launched to support military and veteran communities via the Military Thriving Initiative. Partnering with Zero Miles and Soldiers to Sidelines, the game features 10 veteran “soldier coaches” and additional “soldier ops” for mentorship.

Hosted at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida, it kicks off on January 22nd, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Both players arrived via the portal last spring, offering immediate production into a Rutgers squad. Elad fortified the back end; Sheffield stretched defenses.

The Hula Bowl and American Bowl aren’t the Shrine Bowl or Senior Bowl, but they’ve launched careers for overlooked talents. For Elad and Sheffield, it’s one more chance to showcase Rutgers grit to a league where every rep counts.

As the Scarlet Knights rebuild under Greg Schiano, these seniors carry the program’s banner into January, hoping to turn final reps into forever homes.

More from Rutgers on SI