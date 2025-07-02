Rutgers Star Earns Top Rating in EA Sports College Football 26
EA Sports released the top-rated players in College Football 26 and Rutgers Football wide receiver DT Sheffield is among the best receivers in the game.
The video game that was revived last season is set to release a new version in just a few days and has been releasing teasers in anticipation. On Tuesday, it was announced that Sheffield will receive a ranking of 90 overall.
Sheffield will make Rutgers his third college in as many seasons after making the move from North Texas last season and Washington State the year before that. In 12 games with North Texas, the junior receiver hauled in 66 receptions for 822 yards. He amassed 11 receiving touchdowns which led the team and the American Athletic Conference (AAC). On the ground, he rushed the ball 4 times for 86 yards and a TD. The numbers earned him All-AAC First Team honors as well as an Honorable Mention All-American selection by College Football Network.
While the ratings of each player in the game have not been released, Sheffield is slightly outside the top receivers in the game. According to EA Sports X/Twitter account, the top five receivers in the country are Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith (98), Alabama’s Ryan Williams (95), Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson (94), Indiana’s Elijah Sarratt (93), and Georgia Tech’s Eric Rivers (92).
Certainly, video game ratings are not indicative of how a player will perform in real life, but for a Rutgers receiver to be ranked as high as Sheffield is, it points toward a promising future with the team.
He had a breakout season last year and should be expected to continue on that track for the Scarlett Knights even while playing in a bigger, better conference like the Big Ten.
EA Sports College Football 26 is expected to be released on July 10th with the exception of those who preorder the Deluxe Edition or the MVP Bundle, who will receive early access on July 7th.