Rutgers entered their match against Penn State on a mild fall evening in Happy Valley as a 25.5-point underdog, having lost 18 straight to the Nittany Lions. After Cam Wallace gashed the Rutgers defense on a 56-yard run on Penn State’s first drive to put the Nittany Lions up 7-0, it looked like another game that would quickly get out of hand.

Penn State Races Out to Commanding Lead

The under-manned offense, without starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan and star receiver KJ Duff, struggled to move the ball on its first possession and quickly gave it back to Penn State.

The Lions marched down the field again against the much-maligned Scarlet Knights defense, which has been a no-show under Schiano the last two seasons. In its prior three wins, Penn State outscored opponents 73-13, including a shellacking of Minnesota last Saturday. The Lions, facing a 4th-and-goal at the Rutgers one-yard line, had a chance to open up a 14-0 lead and essentially put the game away in the first quarter.

Lions quarterback Rocco Becht tried a keeper up the middle but was stopped for no gain by Rutgers linebackers Sean Allison and Rondo Porter. Unfortunately, Rutgers couldn’t capitalize on the stop, as running back Clay Thevenin tried to bounce a run to the outside from his own end zone and was tackled for a safety, as the Lions increased their lead to 9-0.

The defense made another stand early in the second quarter: Allison teamed with defensive lineman Sekou Kromah to stuff Wallace for no gain on fourth and one at the Rutgers 30.

With a little over five minutes remaining in the half, Chase Sowell caught a 17-yard pass from Bech to put the Lions comfortably up 16-0, and the rout appeared to be on.

Rutgers Claws Back

The Scarlet Knights finally put together an efficient drive late in the half, with Antwan Raymond scampering in from five yards out with 1:55 remaining to cap a 7-play, 58-yard drive. Rutgers added a field goal when Kromah sacked Lions quarterback Becht, forcing a fumble that his teammate recovered, scoring 10 quick points to head to halftime trailing 16-10.

With just under five minutes left in the third, Becht called his own number on a six-yard quarterback run up the middle. The Lions added a two-point conversion to push their lead to 24-10.

For all their struggles this season, fans wouldn’t have been surprised if Rutgers folded at that point, putting in the effort but clearly unable to match Penn State’s talent and depth. Rutgers had other ideas, though, putting together a 19-play, nearly 10-minute, 75-yard drive capped by a 13-yard touchdown run by Raymond—his second of the day—to pull the Knights within seven points.

Miracle in Happy Valley

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After a crucial defensive stop late in the game, the Knights got the ball back with 3:25 left and a chance to tie or win. Rutgers football is filled with decades of disappointment, from a team that has pulled defeat from the jaws of victory more times than seems humanly possible, but what happened on its final drive will live forever in Scarlet Knights lore.

The Scarlet Knights quickly moved downfield, aided by a questionable pass-interference call on fourth-and-8 from the Penn State 9-yard line. Surace’s pass was well over receiver Ben Black’s head, but Collins grabbed enough of the jersey to draw the flag. With new life, Rutgers executed its most memorable play of the Big Ten Era.

AJ Surace dropped back with seconds left and tossed a pass to the right flat to Antwan Raymond, who caught it but was stopped short of the goal line. Raymond not only stayed on his feet as three Penn State tacklers tried to bring him down, but he was able to shovel the ball from his chest to Ben Black, who caught it and carried it into the end zone for a miraculous score with no time left on the clock.

A smarter player is a better player 💯 https://t.co/GGe5MLrR00 — Rutgers Football 🪓 (@RFootball) November 22, 2026

Down 24-23, Schiano passed on a game-tying extra point, choosing to go for the win. Raymond was injured on the scoring play, so backup Thevenin entered the game. Surace found RB Clay Thevenin wide open, and he caught the ball, nearly tripping but staying on his feet as he crossed the goal line, giving the Scarlet Knights an improbable, memorable victory.

Clay calls game 🪓 https://t.co/92rFw1d5tW — Rutgers Football 🪓 (@RFootball) November 22, 2026

Rutgers improves to 3-8 (2-6) overall and closes out the season at home next Saturday against Michigan State. Penn State drops to 6-5 (3-5).

Game Balls

Surace completed a career-high 24 passes.

Raymond rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns. It marked his ninth career game with multiple rushing touchdowns, and he is now up to 29 for his career, taking sole possession of the sixth-most in the school record book.



LB Sean Allison starred on defense, making 12 tackles, including 0.5 for loss and a fumble recovery.

DL Sekou Kromah had an impactful game with six tackles and 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

DB DK Gilley added five tackles and a fumble recovery.



