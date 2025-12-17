Rutgers Super Bowl Champion Offensive Line Coach Will Not Be Returning In 2026

Recently, head coach Greg Schiano announced that offensive line coach Pat Flaherty will not return for the 2026 season. Flaherty’s contract expires in February, and it won’t be renewed, marking the end of a three-year full-time tenure, which was preceded by a 2022 consulting role.

The 69-year-old veteran is the fourth assistant from last season’s staff that will be departing Rutgers, joining defensive line coach Colin Ferrell and co-defensive coordinators Robb Smith and Zach Sparber.

How Much Impact Did Flaherty Had On The Knights?

Flaherty's resume is one of the best in the sport with 47 coaching seasons, including two Super Bowl rings as the New York Giants’ offensive line coach under Tom Coughlin. His NFL career included teams with Washington, Chicago, San Francisco, Jacksonville, and Miami.

At Rutgers, Flaherty stabilized a unit that struggled early in Schiano’s second term. Under him, the 2023 group surrendered just 1.08 sacks per game, ranking 11th in the nation, earning Big Ten honors for tackle Hollin Pierce, guard Bryan Felter, and center Gus Zilinskas.

Rutgers Football offensive line coach Pat Flaherty won't return in 2026 per HC Greg Schiano. Flaherty's contract was set to expire and will not be renewed.



Flaherty’s blocking schemes paved the path for three consecutive 1,000-yard rushers: Kyle Monangai (2023, 2024) and Antwan Raymond (2025). The line also protected quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who became the first Scarlet Knight in years to go over 3,000 passing yards in a season.

Many of the senior players of the Rutgers lineup have praised Flaherty’s knowledge and insight, which is a direct result of his decades spanning experience in coaching teams.

Flaherty’s exit will leave another vacancy on Schiano’s staff. Rutgers must replace both defensive coordinators, the defensive line coach, and now the offensive line position coach.

While it’s not said directly by any of the staff, it seems clear that after their last 5-7 campaign, failing to secure even a bowl invitation, the Knights are set for a big reset for the upcoming season.

Flaherty’s Journey

Flaherty began as head coach at Delone Catholic High School in Pennsylvania before 19 college seasons at Penn State, Rutgers, East Carolina, Wake Forest, and Iowa. He crossed paths with Schiano during the latter’s graduate-assistant days at Rutgers.

After retiring from NFL, Flaherty consulted for Penn State and the Giants (2019-2021) before joining Rutgers.

Leaving Rutgers is not the end for Flaherty, as he will be looking for more opportunities in the future. Rutgers begins the search for Flaherty’s successor, which will not be an easy task in any way.

Schiano’s program enters an active offseason with significant portal activity, recruiting, and coaching hires. Flaherty’s departure closes a chapter for the Scarlet Knights.

