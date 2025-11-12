Rutgers Vs Ohio State Kick-Off Time Announcement Put On Hold
The Big Ten announced that the kickoff time of the upcoming big shot game between the Knights and Ohio State will be revealed later. According to the conference, the November 22 matchup at Ohio Stadium will kick off either at noon, 3:30 p.m., or 4 p.m. ET. The exact time of the start of the match will be locked after this weekend’s game.
Usually, the start times lock in 12 days ahead of the matchup. This flexibility allows networks to optimize matchups based on results, particularly with playoff implications swirling around the undefeated Buckeyes.
The Hardest Challenge For Rutgers So Far
Ohio State stands atop the rankings at 9-0, with a strong chance of reaching 10-0 with a victory over UCLA this Saturday. The Rutgers matchup is the final home contest for Ohio before the annual rivalry face-off at Michigan. For Rutgers, this matchup will be a ride-or-die situation.
Rutgers is currently at 5-5 overall and 2-5 in Big Ten matchups. Recently, the Knights secured a much-needed win over Maryland, 35-20. The Scarlet Knights enjoy a bye this week. This break is essential for Schiano’s squad, as they will need all the time they get to study every minute detail of their opponent to stand a chance at snatching a win.
If the knights secure an upset win, it would push them to bowl eligibility for the third consecutive year, with Penn State awaiting in the finale.
Previous Records
The series tilts heavily toward Ohio State, which has claimed all 10 previous encounters since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014. The Scarlet Knights last traveled to Ohio Stadium in 2022. Their most recent meeting came in 2023, when Rutgers held a surprising 9-7 halftime edge before Ohio State pulled away for a 35-16 decision.
This will be the 11th all-time matchup, and Rutgers seeks its first program victory against the Buckeyes.
Scheduling Details
- Date: November 22, 2025
- Opponent: Rutgers at No. 1 Ohio State
- Potential Kickoff: 12 p.m., 3:30 p.m., or 4 p.m. ET
- TV: To be determined
- Location: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
All three slots have been confirmed by both the conference and the schools. Calling either of the slots can be considered prime. Rutgers' kickoff on November 29 against Penn State is also pending.
While the stakes aren't very high for Ohio State in this match, the same can't be said for Rutgers. If the Knights manage to secure a win in this challenging matchup, they can get a bowl invitation.
