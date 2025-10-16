Rutgers vs Oregon Tickets Sold Out! Homecoming Madness Making Resale Prices Reach Sky High
In the heart of Piscataway, hype is building up for Rutgers' upcoming clash with No. 8 Oregon this Saturday. The SHI Stadium has already sold out. Thousands of hometown fans are all set to fill the stands wearing red. However, as the tickets vanished in a flash, those who are left behind have only the option of buying the resale tickets, which are currently racking up some absurd prices.
Rutgers Upcoming Match Driving Massive Ticket Sales
The official Rutgers football X account made a post with the caption "𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐝 + 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 = ⚡️ ⚡️ 𝐒𝐞𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐑𝐮𝐭𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 🪓" Online ticket saler site, Ticketmaster confirmed that all primary tickets for the October 18 matchup are gone. Right now, only the resale options are available, ranging from $83 for upper-level spots to $185 for premium seats closer to the field.
Rutgers is currently going through a three-game skid, desperate to bounce back after a 38-19 loss to Washington. Head coach Greg Schiano's squad has pinpointed defensive lapses as one of the main reasons behind the slack, including blown assignments, missed tackles, and explosive plays allowed.
"We’ve shown we can do it, we need to do it consistently," Schiano said earlier, "but now you’re certainly going up another notch in competition. We’re going to really have to improve to be able to be effective." The team averaged 464.3 total yards per game, and with that speed and athleticism, can take over the Ducks pretty fast with a plan.
Schiano also made a note of the mental side of the team, saying, "Sometimes when guys are uncertain, it has an effect. After all these years, when you’re watching the video, I can see when a guy is thinking on his feet by just the way he moves."
Linebacker Dariel Djabome shared his thoughts regarding the upcoming huddle. He said to App.com, "It’ll be a challenge. They have a dynamic offense. We’re going to be ready. We just have to execute." This match for the Knights will be a rope walk, as another fumble like against Washington could put a dent in the fan faith.
Beyond the gridiron, R NIL x Homecoming Weekend is in the prep on campus, featuring treat or treating activities and more to celebrate the teams’ homecoming. There will be a pregame parade and show named “Light Up The Knight.” All the Rutger fans are requested to wear red during the match.
As the Knight preps to face Oregon's firepower, these festivities can be all the support they need following the recent skid. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Those who missed out on stadium tickets can catch the game on the Big Ten Network and stream on FuboTV.