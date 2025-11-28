Rutgers vs. Penn State Preview: The Battle For A Bowl Game
The College Football regular season is coming to an end. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Penn State Nittany Lions will battle it out for bowl eligibility on Saturday, November 29th, at 3:30 pm at SHI Stadium.
The Scarlet Knights have been hearing from the critics all season, especially this week. Many think they don’t have a chance against the Nittany Lions. The Scarlet Knights have been picked to lose by at least 10.5 points.
Rutgers is entering this game allowing 7.45 yards per play, which is the worst in the NCAA this season. It’s time for Rutgers to get their head in the game because head coach Terry Smith and the Nittany Lions have won two straight games.
Defense must show up on Saturday. Penn State has two strong running backs who have been playing lights out. Those two backs are Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton. They are a significant reason why Penn State is playing well late in the season.
Rutgers' defense must be aware of the kind of numbers these two studs are putting on display. Allen has rushed for 1,077 yards on 188 carries with 14 touchdowns this season. As for Singketon, he has rushed for 463 yards on 114 carries with 11 touchdowns.
These two running backs have been the best at the position that the Nittany Lions have had since Saquon Barkley. If Rutgers' defense can’t neutralize them, then it’s going to be a long day. Dariel Djabome had to be the strong leader for this defense, and guys like Aaron Lewis and Mohamed Toure will need to follow Dariel’s lead and make exceptional plays on defense.
Rutgers’ offense must redeem itself after a lackluster kicker performance against Ohio State last Saturday. 1,000 rusher running back Antwan Raymond must have a big game. He shows up. The same thing can be said about quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis. Rutgers will need both of them to carry this offense and put the Scarlet Knights back in a bowl game.
The loser of this game will suffer a bitter defeat and will have to look forward to the next season and recruit good prospects to strengthen their team. Only one team can head to the bowl game. Only one team will make the proper adjustments in this game. It’s either Rutgers or Penn State.
Prediction: Rutgers 34-31 in overtime
The Scarlet Knights will close out the regular season in dramatic fashion with a game-winning field goal.