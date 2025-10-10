Rutgers vs. Washington: How to Watch, Kickoff Time, and TV Info for Week 7 Showdown
The Big Ten’s Week 7 lineup is loaded with excitement. But before Saturday’s top-10 clash between No. 3 Oregon and No. 7 Indiana, fans are getting an early weekend treat. Friday night brings a coast-to-coast showdown. Why? Washington hosts Rutgers at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
Friday Night Lights in Seattle
It may not be one of the conference’s longest-standing rivalries. However, it surely promises to be a key matchup for two programs looking to strengthen their Big Ten footing. In their second year under head coach Jedd Fisch, Washington enters the contest at 4-1, their lone setback coming against top-ranked Ohio State.
Rutgers heads to Seattle at 3-2 overall. However, they are still chasing their first Big Ten win of the season after a 0-2 conference start. Under Greg Schiano, the Scarlet Knights have long been known for their physical defense. Even so, this season they’ve shown a surprising offensive spark, with 39 points per game.
Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has been a revelation, ranking second among Big Ten quarterbacks with 279.8 passing yards per game. A cross-country flight of nearly 2,800 miles separates Piscataway from Seattle. The Scarlet Knights will be eager to prove their toughness and grab a signature road victory. The two teams last met a year ago when Rutgers pulled off a 21-18 win at home.
How to Watch the Game
For fans ready to tune in to the Friday night Big Ten clash, here’s everything you need to know.
TV Channel: The game will be broadcast nationally on Fox Sports 1 (FS1), with Noah Reed handling play-by-play duties and Robert Smith providing analysis from the booth at Husky Stadium.
Date and Time: Friday, October 10, with kickoff set for 9 p.m. ET.
Location: Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington.
Streaming Options: Fans can stream the game live on the FOX Sports App or through Fubo, which offers a free trial for new users. All Big Ten games broadcast on FOX, FS1, or BTN are also available to stream across smartphones, tablets, and connected devices via FOX Sports’ digital platforms.
As the Scarlet Knights prepare to light up Friday night under the Seattle sky. Both teams know the stakes are pretty high. With Rutgers chasing its first Big Ten win, this Week 7 matchup promises to deliver an early dose of college football drama.