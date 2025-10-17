The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have a Significant Opportunity This Weekend
It’s been a tough few weeks for the Scarlet Knights. They finished coming off another loss to the Washington Huskies, 38-19. Rutgers played well and made the first half enjoyable, but the Huskies picked them apart in the second half with exceptional playmaking and tenacious defense.
The Scarlet Knights now must turn their attention to the Ducks. What makes this game particularly interesting is that it’s a Homecoming game, and Rutgers hasn't beaten a ranked team since November 2009, when it defeated South Florida, then ranked No. 23. Oregon is coming off its first loss of the season to the Indiana Hoosiers and is currently sitting at No. 7 in the AP rankings.
A victory over the Ducks would go down as one of their most significant wins in their program history. Streaks and droughts are meant to be broken. If you’re Rutgers, you must seize this opportunity and change the direction of the season moving forward.
What must Rutgers do to have success against Oregon?
Rutgers must neutralize the Ducks' explosive plays, and it all starts with the quarterback, Dante Moore. As bad as the Rutgers defense has looked lately, the defensive line and linebackers must pressure Moore and make him uncomfortable.
The 20-year-old sophomore has thrown for over 1,300 yards, along with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. In his last game against the Hoosiers, he threw two interceptions. The Scarlet Knights' defense must study his previous performance and use it to their advantage. It is Moore’s least impressive performance of the season.
Seniors Jett Elad and Dariel Djabome, and a sophomore Kaj Sanders will need to be the ones to have an excellent performance against this Ducks offense. Those three are some of Rutgers' best defensive players, and leadership must be shown on the field for this big game.
The game of football is about the “next man up.” Who’s going to step up when the team needs them the most?
Yes, the Scarlet Knights are underdogs, and they can make this game competitive. However, they must maintain poise and a high level of focus throughout the entire game, not just in the first half.
Rutgers has lost three straight and will try to avoid making it a fourth consecutive loss, which will put them one game below .500.