Rutgers football’s offseason took another hit as star wide receiver Ian Strong announced plans to enter the transfer portal. The 6-foot-3, 211-pound junior, with one year of eligibility left, becomes the 11th Scarlet Knight to declare intent. His decision may erode the foundation of the Rutgers offense that finally found its rhythm in 2025.

Many had expected that Strong would announce his NFL Draft plans after his breakout campaign, but he opted for one final college season elsewhere. His departure leaves Rutgers desperate to replace a cornerstone of its most productive passing attack in nearly two decades.

Strong Plans To End His Scarlet Knight Legacy

Strong arrived as a three-star safety recruit from St. Anthony’s High School on Long Island in the class of 2023. Coaches quickly repositioned him to wide receiver, where his size, hands, and route-running reached their peak.

As a freshman, he showed a lot of potential with 16 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns. His sophomore year exploded with 43 receptions for 676 yards and five scores. In 2025, Strong elevated to 52 catches for 762 yards and five touchdowns across 10 games, which earned him All-Big Ten honorable mention consideration.

His most significant performance last season was on November 8 against Maryland, where he recorded five receptions for 88 yards and three touchdowns, including a 45-yarder from Athan Kaliakmanis. That performance resulted in a 35-20 win, becoming one of the best showcases of Strong’s potential.

Over three seasons, Strong amassed 1,668 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, which fueled Rutgers' offensive comeback. With Kaliakmanis throwing for 3,000+ yards for the first time since 2007, Strong was the go-to target, stretching defenses and creating space for backs like Antwan Raymond.

Strong’s Departure May Put A Dent

Strong’s exit dents an already thin receiver room. He formed a dynamic duo with high school teammate KJ Duff. Losing Strong may risk a domino effect for Rutgers. At this point, retaining Duff, Raymond, and lineman Kobe Asamoah should be the biggest priority for the Scarlet Knights to preserve their offensive line.

Rutgers’ 5-7 finish last season kept it out of a bowl game, mainly due to defensive gaps, but with Strong’s portal plans, offense could also become a concern for Knight in the upcoming season.

Kaliakmanis’ milestone performance last year relied on Strong’s reliability. Without him, the passing game loses its frontman. Ben Black may step into a starting role, but portal reinforcements are essential for depth and explosiveness.

Other departures for Rutgers include corners Bo Mascoe and Renick Dorilas, edge Jordan Walker, RBs Samuel Brown V and CJ Campbell, OL John Stone, WR Dane Partridge, and LB Talibi Kaba.

The portal (January 2-16) will need the Knights to be aggressive. Rutgers’ renaissance hangs on portal hauls and retention. If they Lose Duff or Raymond next, this dent may become a crater.

