Three Rutgers Defensive Recruits That Can Elevate The System

Defense wins championships. Yes, we have heard this before, but it’s worth reminding you that you need an excellent defense to thrive in any sport. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will not stop until they improve their defense.

Rutgers has lost many defensive players to the transfer portal. However, behind every loss, there’s a gain. The Scarlet Knights have recruited several defensive players for the 2026 season. Rutgers can learn from the Miami Hurricanes. They struggled defensively in 2024 and bounced back stronger than ever in 2025.

If there’s any sign of motivation, then the Scarlet Knights should use that as one of the things to motivate them every day and become a defensive force in the Big Ten.

In terms of recruiting, three new Rutgers players can change the culture of the Scarlet Knights' defense. Again, there are many good defensive recruits, but we will acknowledge three of them.

Sebastian Cruz

Cruz plays the cornerback position and is a Florida native. Players from Florida bring a different type of grit, attitude, and swag. He has received offers from SMU, East Carolina, Iowa State, and West Virginia, but chose Rutgers.

He’s listed as 5’11 and weighs 180. Cruz might not be the all-time top prospect, but he plays the game with a lot of heart. In sports, it comes down to mostly heart over size. During his time at Fleming Island, he had a strong junior year. He recorded 114 tackles, 12 pass breakups, and five interceptions. Cruz is a terrific athlete who can play defensive back and has also gained experience at running back in high school.

Reece Beck

Beck is a defensive lineman who is big and fast. Guess what? He’s from Florida as well. The Scarlet Knights seem to love and respect athletes from Florida. Beck is from Ponte Vedra, Florida. Although Beck is going from Florida to New Jersey. The weather will be different, but the similarity is that Beck feels the treatment is family-oriented.

He has established a good relationship and communication with coach Schiano. During his senior season at Ponte Vedra, his leadership and defensive play were among the reasons the team went 11-2. Beck put up staggering numbers, including 41 tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss, 12 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, and two forced fumbles.

Wydeek Collier

Collier made his commitment to Rutgers in January 2025. He chose Rutgers over Nebraska and USC. Heading to New Jersey won’t be a problem for him since he’s from Philadelphia, PA.

He’s a monster of an athlete. Collier is 6’7, weighing 215. Collier is tenacious when it comes to blitzing and getting past the offensive line. His production has earned him high praise as the No. 5 signee from Pennsylvania and the No. 12 edge prospect in the country. That’s paramount respect. He’s a four-star recruit.

Collier made position contributions in high school. He finished his high school career as a First Team All-Catholic honoree and was named Defensive Line MVP at the 2025 Under Armour Camp.

Will these three young men carry the same momentum from high school to college? Those questions will be answered next fall.

