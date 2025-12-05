Two Rutgers Running Backs Hit Transfer Portal

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have lost two players to the transfer portal. Both players are running backs. The first one is CJ Campbell Jr, and now the latest one is running back Sam Brown.

Campbell Jr has tremendous speed. He’s perfected for the running back position. He spent only one season as a member of the Scarlet Knights. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in a game against Nolfork State. Campbell Jr only suited up for three games.

His career before Rutgers was sensational. Before transferring to the program, he ranked eighth in the American Athletic Conference with 70 rushing yards per game as a member of the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Campbell Jr. will play for a third team during his collegiate career. Sometimes it is not the best decision to switch schools more than twice. There needs to be some stability. Hopefully Campbell Jr finds what he’s looking for.

Sep 21, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown V (27) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Brown has been a class act for Rutgers. He has been nothing but a good, decent young man for the program. The problem is that he’s been decimated by injuries. He had a good start during the 2022 season when he went over 100 yards against Indiana, but he hasn’t been the same since his freshman season.

Brown wants to go somewhere else where he can be more impactful and have more reps. Rutgers' running back depth has taken a bit of a hit, but we can’t blame Brown for wanting to maximize his opportunities with another program. In the 2025 season, Brown rushed for 38 yards in 16 carries.

What would’ve happened if Brown had stayed healthy? He definitely would’ve had better numbers and probably more recognition as a player for the running back position. 2022 feels like a long time ago, but at the same time, it went by so fast.

In four years with the Scarlet Knights, Brown leaves the program with 829 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

The upside of the running back position is that they will have Antwan Raymond back for next season. Jason Benjamin will most likely be the second-string running back to be the backup option for Raymond for the 2026 campaign.

Rutgers running back depth will be in good hands. Their primary focus needs to be on the offensive line, special teams, the defensive line, and their secondary. Their job is far from over when it comes to recruiting. It’s all about developing and taking a chance on their 4-star caliber prospects.

