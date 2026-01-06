Two Rutgers Stars Earns All America Status

While Rutgers struggled during their 2025 season, the offseason so far has been marvelous for the Scarlet Knights. They failed to secure a bowl invite, but the grit and sheer athletic prowess that the team showed on the field has earned many accolades, the latest being All America nods for two Rutgers stars.

Wide receiver KJ Duff and running back Antwan Raymond have earned spots on Phil Steele's prestigious All-America teams, with Duff securing honorable mention and Raymond landing on the fourth team.

Duff And Raymond Earning National Spotlight For The Banks

For the second consecutive year, Rutgers can brag about featuring multiple players on postseason All-America lists. Duff becomes the first Scarlet Knights wide receiver to claim such status since Mohamed Sanu in 2011.

Raymond, meanwhile, follows in the footsteps of Kyle Monangai, who earned fourth-team honors in 2024. Together, they bring Schiano's All-America tally to 22 players during his tenure, which flexes his recruiting and player development skills.

KJ Duff & Antwan Raymond have earned Phil Steele All-America Status🪓 pic.twitter.com/f2vVDv96us — Rutgers Football 🪓 (@RFootball) January 5, 2026

Duff's sophomore campaign was nothing short of explosive. The 6-foot-6 Riverhead, New York, native racked up 1,084 receiving yards on 60 catches, ranking second in the Big Ten, third among Power 4 conferences, and seventh nationally. His average of 18.1 yards per reception placed him second in the league.

Duff notched three 100-plus-yard games, peaking with an impressive 241 yards on just six receptions in a road win over Purdue, the fourth-highest single-game total nationally in 2025, the most by any Big Ten player that year, and the second-best in Rutgers history.

Duff scored seven touchdowns, earned second-team All-Big Ten honors, and landed on the Biletnikoff Award watch list. Academically sharp, he also claimed Academic All-Big Ten status. His decision to return for 2026 positions him to chase career records, needing just 503 more yards to surpass Bo Melton on the all-time list.

On the other hand, Raymond, a Montreal native, also had a breakout year. He carried the ball 244 times for 1,241 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, adding two more scores through the air on 18 receptions for 225 yards. His rushing total ranked third in the Big Ten, 14th nationally, and eighth in Rutgers single-season history.

Raymond hit the century mark four times, culminating in a school-record-tying 41 carries for 240 yards in a victory over Maryland, a performance that earned him Doak Walker Running Back of the Week.

Raymond also captured the Jon Cornish Trophy as the premier Canadian in college football, the first for Rutgers and the third Big Ten winner in four years. He scored in 10 games, averaged 122.2 all-purpose yards per contest (second in the Big Ten), and garnered second-team All-Big Ten nods from both media and coaches, plus Academic All-Big Ten recognition.

He will also be returning to Rutgers in 2026, securing the backfield, especially with quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis graduating.

More from Rutgers on SI