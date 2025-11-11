Vote for Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis
Rutgers star quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis showed a clutch performance in the Scarlet Knights’ 35-20 victory over Maryland, earning himself a spot among the Manning Award “Stars of the Week.” If you want him to win the award, you have until Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET to cast votes and crown him the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.
How To Vote For Kaliakmanis In The Manning Award
- Visit the Official Page: Head to the official online voting poll. Voting went live around 11 a.m. Central on Monday.
- Click to Vote: Select Kaliakmanis to vote for him. One vote per device/email.
- Results: The winner will be announced on Wednesday after 9 a.m. Central.
Why Kaliakmanis Deserves It?
Kaliakmanis matched his career high with four touchdown passes, the first Rutgers QB with multiple four-TD games in a season since Gary Nova in 2014. He connected on a 9-yard score to DT Sheffield and three to Ian Strong. It was the third time a Scarlet Knight threw four TDs in a Big Ten game, the previous being Chris Laviano (2015 vs. Maryland) and Gary Nova (2014 at Maryland).
He now has 35 career touchdown passes at Rutgers, passing Frank Burns for seventh in program history. This season’s 17 TDs tie Ryan Hart for the ninth most in a single year. His 2,705 passing yards rank sixth in RU single-season history. After Mike Teel, Kalikmanis is the first Scarlet Knight with 2,500+ yards in consecutive seasons.
Kaliakmanis has passed 200 passing yards nine times in 2025, 16 of which are as a Scarlet Knight, and 19 overall.
Who Are The Other Nominees?
Kaliakmanis faces seven other nominees:
- Byrum Brown (South Florida)
- Joe Fagnano (Connecticut)
- Tucker Gleason (Toledo)
- TJ Lateef (Nebraska)
- Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt)
- Jake Retzlaff (Tulane)
- Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (California)
While each of these amazing athletes delivered deserving performances, only Kaliakmanis’ four scores powered his team to bowl eligibility.
What Is The Manning Award?
Created in 2004 by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to honor Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning, it’s the only QB award factoring in bowl performances. Since Stars of the Week began in 2011, 605 QBs from 138 schools have earned recognition. 62 QBs have been honoured with the award this year.
Rutgers returns November 22 at No. 1 Ohio State. It will be the hardest challenge for the Knights yet, but if they snatch a win, Rutgers will secure a bowl invitation.
More from Rutgers on SI
Stay up to date on the Scarlet Knights by bookmarking Rutgers On SI.