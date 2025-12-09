What Positions Should Be The Focus For Rutgers In The Transfer Portal?

With the transfer portal set to open January 2, Rutgers needs to plan their strategy for filling the roster gaps after a season-ending loss to Penn State. Already, four players, including Jordan Walker, Samuel Brown V, CJ Campbell, and Dane Partridge, have declared their intent to leave. Head coach Greg Schiano has to keep in mind all the movement of his current players and the weaknesses that were made apparent during the last season during the portal window.

Here are some positions that we believe should be the top priority for Schiano to rebuild the strength of the Scarlet Knights.

1) Linebacker

Promising underclassmen like Sam Robinson, Abram Wright, and Moses Walker return, but none of them have been consistent on the field. Dariel Djabome’s exit will create a big void in the position that will need to be filled.

Rutgers will need to secure at least a linebacker with starting experience to be a reliable addition to the roster. An experienced linebacker can also act as a mentor for the young talents that are currently under the wing of the Scarlet Knights.

2) Defensive End

Rutgers' defense will be taking a hit as both starters, Eric O’Neill and Bradley Weaver, are set to depart alongside Walker. Rotational pieces, Farell Gnago, and Djibril Abdou-Rahman have promise, but it’s highly unlikely that these young talents will become reliable starters.

Rutgers needs to secure a high-end edge rusher to tighten up their defense. An experienced starter will also improve the Knights’ pass rush.

3) Defensive Back

It’s another area that will be severely gutted in the upcoming season. Safety Jett Elad, corner Cam Miller, both seniors, will be losing their eligibility. During the early season, this position had exposed a lot of weakness, making it a high priority for the staff to build it sufficiently through the transfer portal.

Rutgers ranked near the bottom in pass defense last season. Replacing veterans with portal bodies capable of starting will be a must for the team to be back on track.

4) Interior Defensive Line

The Scarlet Knights’ run defense crumbled in 2025, largely due to interior weakness. The upcoming season has the potential to be even harsher, thanks to the departures. Reserves don’t have the proven track record to be reliable starters, and recent recruiting didn’t yield any ready-now options.

Rutgers needs at least one starter and depth to anchor the line. A good portal in this position is a must for Rutgers if they plan to have a deep run in the upcoming season.

5) Tight End

Kenny Fletcher and Colin Weber’s production will be gone with their eligibility. The remaining tight ends combined for just two catches all season. Underutilization aside, Rutgers will need proper replacements to maintain the balance.

A pass-catching threat or blocking specialist from the portal will do a lot of good if they can secure one.

Outgoing Transfers

RB Samuel Brown V: Redshirted after 38 yards in four games. Antwan Raymond’s rise limited his spotlight. Seeks opportunity elsewhere.

Redshirted after 38 yards in four games. Antwan Raymond’s rise limited his spotlight. Seeks opportunity elsewhere. DE Jordan Walker: Former walk-on captain started five games (28 tackles, 1 sack). Likely G5 fit.

Former walk-on captain started five games (28 tackles, 1 sack). Likely G5 fit. RB CJ Campbell: 119 yards before injury. Eligibility appeal pending.

119 yards before injury. Eligibility appeal pending. WR Dane Partridge: Northern Illinois transfer saw no role. Depth chart blocked his path.

Schiano is confident about a potential boost in NIL resources this season. If his hopes are in the right place, the Knights will have enough financial strength to fill all the gaps made apparent in the last season, and potentially improve their chances in the upcoming year.

