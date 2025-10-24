What the Scarlet Knights Need to Break the Slump Against Purdue
After a 56-10 loss to Oregon, Rutgers really needs a bounce-back. With four straight defeats, the Scarlet Knights’ hopes for a third consecutive bowl bid rest upon their performance in the upcoming slate, especially against Purdue. So, what must the Scarlet Knights fix to keep their chances alive?
A Win Is a Must For Rutgers To Secure Their Hopes
Both Rutgers and Purdue enter this game winless in conference play, each with 0-4 Big Ten records. The Scarlet Knights started strong, winning their first three non-conference games against Ohio, Miami (OH), and Norfolk State, but stumbled in league play against Iowa, Minnesota, Washington, and Oregon. Meanwhile, Purdue is coming off a 19-0 shutout loss to Northwestern, part of a four-game conference slide under first-year coach Barry Odom.
This game is a chance for Rutgers to salvage their season against a struggling Power Four opponent. Earlier this week, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano hinted at internal changes without revealing specifics, aimed to increase their odds in one of the most winnable games left on their schedule.
Advantages And Concerns For Rutgers
Rutgers holds a slight offensive advantage, averaging 409.3 yards per game compared to Purdue’s 393.9. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has been a bright spot, ranking third in the Big Ten with 1,864 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. His receivers, Ian Strong, KJ Duff, and DT Sheffield, are among the conference’s elite. However, Kaliakmanis must make smarter decisions, avoiding forced throws that plagued him against Oregon.
Establishing the run early will open passing lanes. Purdue’s defense struggles, ranking near the bottom of the Big Ten, allowing 437.4 yards per game. If Rutgers balances their attack, they could control the game’s tempo.
Nevertheless, Rutgers' defense is a glaring weakness. They are currently dead last in the Big Ten, yielding 437.4 yards per game. Their pass defense and rush defense have been very lackluster, especially against mobile quarterbacks. Purdue’s likely starter, Malachi Singleton, is a dual-threat player whose running ability could exploit this flaw.
Starter Ryan Browne is doubtful due to injury, per Odom, leaving Singleton as the probable quarterback. If Rutgers hopes to pull through this match-up, they need to fortify their defenses as much as they can. Any fumbles can be catastrophic. We hope Schiano’s recent “changes” acknowledged this major leak in the boat.
When it comes to offense, Purdue relies heavily on wide receiver Michael Jackson III, who has 41 catches for 390 yards and one touchdown. Rutgers must limit his impact while also containing running back Devin Mockobee, who averages 3.9 yards per carry. On defense, Purdue’s CJ Nunnally IV (four sacks) and Charles Correa (59 tackles) are threats Rutgers’ offensive line must neutralize.
