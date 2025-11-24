What Went Wrong For Rutgers Scarlet Knights Against Ohio State?
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-6, 2-6 Big Ten) got dismantled by the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) 42-9 on Saturday afternoon.
The outcome of the game is something the Scarlet Knights feared and we’re trying to avoid. It turned from bad to worse in the second half. However, it was solid in the first half.
In the first quarter, the Scarlet Knights made a key defensive play when they forced a fumble in the end zone, which they recovered. Linebacker Abram Wright made the play, and Dariel Djabome picked up the ball. Djabome had 10 tackles in this game.
After this impressive play, Rutgers didn’t capitalize on the opportunity. The team couldn’t get a first down on 4th-and-1. The Buckeyes' defense stopped them.
The turnover on downs led to the Buckeyes having great field position, and that’s when Bo Jackson scored a touchdown. Jackson had a big game, making life very difficult for Rutgers. Jackson rushed for 110 yards with two touchdowns.
Rutgers needed a no-turnover game. The offensive line needed to protect their quarterback, Athan Kaliakmanis, throughout the whole game. Buckets' defense forced a turnover in the third quarter when Kaliakmanis got pressured and fumbled. It led to another great field position for Ohio State.
Kaliakmanis didn’t perform well. He completed 10 of his 20 passes with just 81 yards. A performance like this one wasn’t going to get the job done against a great Buckeyes team.
Running back Antwan Raymond also had a quiet game. Raymond rushed for 52 yards on 15 carries and scored the only touchdown of the game for Rutgers. The touchdown was his 12th of the season. In addition, Raymond reached the 1,500-yard mark.
Wide receiver KJ Huff only had two receptions and 34 yards. Offensively, Rutgers couldn’t get anything done. Nothing went their way. It was total domination by Ohio State.
Ohio State, we’re missing two of their key receiving players, and they still handled Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights were out-strategizing, outplaying, and outcoaching.
The Scarlet Knights went 5-for-14 on third down efficiency and only had 147 total yards (81 passing yards, 66 rushing yards).
Rutgers will wrap up their regular season against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Nov 29th at 3:30 pm.
It’s also their final home game of the season. Scarlet Nation needs something to cheer and smile about because it’s been a season of trials and tribulations. A win over the Nittany Lions will reduce some wounds.
