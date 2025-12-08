Rutgers ended the season with a 5-7 record, only a single win short of a bowl invite. However, despite them not meeting the minimum bar, the Knights were still invited to the Birmingham Bowl against Georgia Southern on December 29 at Protective Stadium. To everybody’s surprise, Rutgers refused this offer, according to Brett McMurphy of On3.

But why did they do it? According to the source, the invitation was passed to Rutgers after Baylor turned down the bid, triggering a search among five-win teams ranked by Academic Progress Rate. Rutgers, one win shy of automatic eligibility, was next in line, but due to limited resources and a focus on the offseason, Rutgers declined the proposal.

Rutgers Wants To Focus On Rebuilding Instead Of Bowl Game

This was the second time in five years Rutgers has been offered a bowl as a five-win team. In 2021, the Scarlet Knights replaced Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Rutgers faced Wake Forest in this Bowl and lost the match 38-10; it was their first postseason since 2014.

Notre Dame, Kansas State, Iowa State, Florida State, Auburn, UCF, Baylor, and Rutgers have all declined bowl bids.



Bowl games are fading away and losing all of their magic… pic.twitter.com/L321xVmQP9 — College Football U (@collegefballu_) December 7, 2025

While the Birmingham Bowl doesn’t pull as much interest as the Gator Bowl, Rutgers is not a stranger to this event. Their last appearance in the Birmingham Bowl was in 2008, where they managed a 29-23 win over NC State and Russell Wilson.

Head coach Greg Schiano and staff are already deep into 2026 preparations. Last week, Rutgers fired co-defensive coordinators Robb Smith and Zach Sparber, plus defensive line coach Colin Ferrell. Preparing for a bowl without three key assistants, especially both DCs, would have strained resources.

What Are Schiano’s Thoughts On Missing The Bowl?

Schiano is right now fully committed to the transfer portal and roster reconstruction. During his 2026 signing class press conference, he shared a peek at his plans, saying, "Getting this class signed was critical," Schiano said. "But like I said, it's right on to the portal. And without a bowl game, the one thing that's positive is that we can work full force on that.”

The bye week after the Penn State loss became a great window for the Knights to evaluate, manage the NIL cap, retain players, and put more focus on portal recruitment. Several Scarlet Knights have already entered the transfer portal.

Rutgers had played in back-to-back bowls: a Pinstripe Bowl win over Miami (2023) and a Rate Bowl loss to Kansas State (2024). However, with this decline, the Bowl streak is broken for the Scarlet Knights. The Birmingham Bowl proceeds with only one confirmed participant as of now.

