Will Ian Strong Become a Future NFL Draft Pick?
Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Ian Strong is one of the most talented players on the roster who might not be getting enough recognition.
Strong is currently in his Junior year, and he is a phenomenal athlete who stands at 6'3" and weighs 211 pounds. Rutgers can have more success on the field offensively if it calls more plays to target Strong. He's quick and has made the secondary look bad at times. Strong was named 2024 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.
Will Strong be a consideration for the future NFL draft? If so, what round could land??
First of all, Strong has the tools to become a better wide receiver day by day. His athletic ability reminds us of DK Metcalf, the star receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who stands at 6'4 "and weighs 229 pounds.
If Strong continues to perform well, he could be a late first-rounder or early second-rounder pick when he enters the draft. Metcalf was a second-round pick in 2019.
As for this season, Strong has had at least four games where he caught more than 100 receiving yards, which came against teams like the Ohio Bobcats, Miami RedHawks, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Washington Huskies. Overall, he has 48 receptions, 715 yards, and five touchdowns.
His worst performance of the season came against Oregon, when the team got decimated 56-10, but in fairness to Strong, he only had one reception and six yards.
However, Strong was fantastic against the Maryland Terrapins last weekend. He led the team with three touchdowns. One of the best plays in the game came in the third quarter. Strong moved very quickly from contact and caught the ball in the air with his strong hands for the touchdown. He has tremendous footwork, which can create problems for his opponents.
Another asset to his game is that he has the mental awareness of where he needs to be to reach first down and how much of his body he needs to use to get to the line. Strong is tough going across the middle and using slants to make the catch. He's having a stellar season so far and earning a decent amount of money due to his intelligent adjustments to his game.
Rutgers has two more games remaining this season and is hoping to secure a bowl game invitation. The offensive coordinator must try to target Strong for more than five receptions and have more than 100 receiving yards to finish the season on a high note.
Strong belief in Coach Greg Schiano's culture. He enjoys playing for him, and Strong has been well developed since his first year and is only getting better. We can't wait to see what he can do in the next two games, and especially next year for his senior year.
