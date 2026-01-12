Will New Rutgers’ Linebacker Recruits Become Future First Round Picks?

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are still seeking to produce linebackers that could someday make it to the first round of the NFL Draft.

Numerous Rutgers football players have made it to the NFL, such as Kyle Monangai, Ray Rice, L.J. Smith, Isiah Pacheco, Kenny Britt, and the McCourty twins. Many of them were running backs, wide receivers, and defensive backs. The Scarlet Knights need a Derrick Brooks-caliber linebacker for that to happen. Brooks went in the first round as the 28th overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft.

Historically, teams rarely take chances on linebackers in the first round. We understand that quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers are always the main priority. However, defense is just as important as offense. Rutgers has been aggressive in the transfer portal and has improved their defense. In the last two seasons, their defense has been struggling and has faced injustices as well.

We believe that new linebackers joining the Scarlet Knights in 2026 can help change the narrative that the Scarlet Knights can develop first-round linebacker talent.

Ty Morris, Tanner Raymond, and Joey Kopec all have the potential to become elite linebackers. There comes a time in sports when things need to change. It’s time to have linebackers in the first round of the draft. It’s time for the Scarlet Knights to become a top team in the Big Ten. Limitations and losses will eventually stop.

Rutgers got lucky to land Morris from Rice University. Of the three linebackers mentioned, we believe he’s the one who could stand out the most. He’s about 6’2 and weighs 229 pounds. He received Second Team All AAC honors in 2024 and career best 56 tackles with four sacks.

He can impact the game at the linebacker position, which reminds us of Super Bowl champion and MVP Von Miller. Miller is about 6’3 and weighs 250. Morris can learn from someone like him or even Zack Baun, who is much more similar to Morris in size and physique. Baun is also a Super Bowl champion, a 2x Pro Bowler, and a former Big Ten Conference player (Wisconsin).

Raymond is another talented and tenacious linebacker. We believe that he and his new teammates will change the culture and identity of Rutgers' defense and put them in a winning position.

We hope these recruits can deliver what the program is expecting of them. In life, it’s about responding to challenges and working on your craft. These young men don’t have fear in their eyes. They want to win and expect to go high in the draft someday, and it could be great in doing so while representing Rutgers.

