Will NFL Teams Take Chance on Rutgers’ Gus Zilinskas?

Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Gus Zilinskas is one of the veterans and leaders of this program. Zilinskas has given Rutgers everything it asked of him since he arrived on campus in 2021.

His character is well-liked by many people who have known him. Gus recently earned the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. He plays the game as a true professional and respects not only his teammates but also his opponents.

Gus Zilinskas is a winner of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. pic.twitter.com/UV5KqOuwVs — Rutgers Football 🪓 (@RFootball) December 4, 2025

Zilinskas may be polite, but once he gets on the field, he’s a beast. He’s a reminder of the late great Larry Allen, who played for the Dallas Cowboys. He was a nice guy, but had an impact on the game with his strength and size. Gus is an impeccable athlete with phenomenal footwork. He is 6’3 and weighs 305 pounds.

Throughout his years playing for Rutgers, he has earned accolades and recognition, but his best came during the 2025 season. Although the Scarlet Knights ended the season on a lousy note, for Zilinskas it was a memorable one. He was named Team Captain and named on the Rimington Trophy Watch List. He started all 12 games for Rutgers this season and made a significant contribution with his blocking, especially against Maryland.

The Scarlet Knights rushed for 256 yards and 229 passing yards. This would not have happened without Zilinskas' playmaking abilities and attention to detail.

He did it in other games like against Purdue, Iowa, and Norfolk State. When your offensive line is on point, it’s rare for a team to lose. Gus has been excellent.

We can’t forget to highlight that 2024 was another excellent season for him. He received Academic All-Big Ten honors and Honorable Mention All-Big Ten by the media. He started in 13 games at the center position for Rutgers. Zilinskas has been a fixture in their offensive line, especially the last two seasons of his collegiate career.

Zilinskas spent five seasons playing for the Scarlet Knights. We don’t know what’s going to happen next season. We believe he’ll enter the NFL draft and try out for multiple teams. Zilinskas is not a top-level draft pick, but depending on how it goes at the combine and everything else, he could land somewhere in the fifth round. He’s definitely NFL material, and he should be ready. He spent many years preparing himself at Rutgers for this moment.

College athletes who spend all four or more years in college have a great chance to find success in the pros. That’s always the case, but that could work out for a person and player like Gus.

