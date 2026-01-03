Four NFL Teams Could Use Rutgers’ Athan Kaliakmanis Services

Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis will open a new chapter in his life, and that’s entering the NFL Draft. The process can be exciting but very tough, especially in his case.

Kaliakmanis must thrive during the draft combine and every opportunity given to him. We believe that four NFL teams could use a quarterback like him and can fill some spots.

1) New York Jets

Wouldn’t it be great to see Kaliakmanis stay in New Jersey? The Jays have had some terrible luck drafting and signing quarterbacks lately. When you come to play for New York, the expectations are incredibly high. Players have to give 110 percent and must deliver right away.

Athan has 4 years of experience at Rutgers and is more than ready to start for an NFL team. He knows what pressure feels like since he played at the quarterback position. However, the magnitude will be much greater due to the New York media. The Jets should think about having a guy like Athan on their sideline. Athan could surprise Jets fans and the organization.

2) Arizona Cardinals

Yes, we understand that the Cardinals have Kyle Murray. However, the team needs someone who is durable and provides size at the position. Kaliakmanis might be the backup quarterback and can learn from his teammates and see how Murray goes about his business.

He could also impress the coaches with his preseason performance. The Cardinals had a disappointing season as their offense was inconsistent and they gave away so many games they should’ve won. Given those reasons, the Cardinals are the second-best option for Kaliakmanis.

Enjoyed Rutgers & Hula Bowl QB Athan Kaliakmanis tape more than consensus



♦️Illinois Gatorade PofY. Dad wrestled @ Seton Hall. Brother played WR @ both Minnesota & RU w/Athan



♦️42 starts; Rhythm passer; calm under pressure; good anticipatory timing; sees coverages pre/post snap https://t.co/wanwoOSOce pic.twitter.com/4XMOIf4EhZ — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) December 27, 2025

3) Carolina Panthers

The Panthers' quarterback situation is almost identical to the Cardinals'. Bryce Young is the starting quarterback for the Panthers. Another team has been dealing with a lot of losing.

Athan doesn’t like to lose. He understands what it feels like, especially the way the Rutgers season ended. However, he can be a difference maker on this team, and it would be a nice competition at the quarterback position between him and Young. It doesn’t matter if Young was the first-round pick. Football is about heart and seizing every opportunity. It’s about “who wants it more” in certain moments and situations.

4) Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are among the NFL's gold standards. Their resume, history, and legacy speak for themselves. The Steelers will be looking for a new quarterback for next season after Aaron Rodgers finishes his services.

For Kaliakmanis to begin his NFL career with this franchise will be a big deal. It’s a dream come true to wear a black-and-yellow uniform. Can he follow the footsteps of Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger?

Whoever drafted Kaliakmanis should delve lol him and make him a great quarterback. The opportunity is big time for Kaliakmanis. He’s talented and must stay focused and disciplined. He finished his final year with the Scarlet Knights, recording 3,124 total passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2 percent.

