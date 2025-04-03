3 Best Fits For Dylan Harper In 2025 NBA Draft
Dylan Harper is officially off to the NBA.
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights' star guard made his move official earlier this week and many teams will have their eye on Harper on draft night. Once the NBA Draft Lottery is complete, there will be a better sense of where Harper is going.
In mock drafts, you will see Harper consistently in the top three, and mainly No. 2, behind Duke's Cooper Flagg.
In just one year with Rutgers, Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. He was named Third Team All-Big Ten this season and built a resume as a complete player.
Without knowing the draft order just yet, these three teams seem like strong fits for Harper.
3. Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz are one of many teams entering the draft in need of a ball handler. Harper will enter the draft as the top guard on the board. Utah will have high odds for the first-overall pick, which would likely land them Flagg, but it remains an option for Harper as well.
Lauri Markkanen is in place for three more years. He is the ideal big for Harper to work with during the early years of his career. At this point, the Jazz are just looking to add talent to the roster. If Harper is that talent, it will check off many boxes.
2. Washington Wizards
The Wizards have been linked to Harper more than any team due to their chances of picking second overall in the draft. The Wizards are currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. If Harper goes to D.C., he will join the No. 2 pick from last year in Alex Sarr and build a foundation for the team.
Harper would be able to step into a role where he would get an immense amount of playing time. Along with Sarr, Jordan Poole and Bilal Coulibay would provide a presence for Harper to work with. The D.C. area has welcomed in young players across all sports. Could Harper be next on the list?
1. Brooklyn Nets
Harper to Brooklyn works on so many levels.
First, the location is ideal with Harper growing up in New Jersey and attending Rutgers. Brooklyn has a high scoring two guard in Cam Thomas and could finalize the backcourt with Harper.
The Nets had their sights set on Flagg coming into the season. Brooklyn currently sits 12th in the Eastern Conference so the dreams of acquiring the No. 1 pick keep getting further and further away. Harper would not be a bad pivot for the Nets moving forward.