A Mock Trade has Rutgers Star Teaming up with NBA All-Stars in Phoenix
Kevin Durant is a Phoenix Sun — for now.
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, there is a great chance that Durant is traded this offseason.
How does this impact former Rutgers star point guard Dylan Harper?
On Tuesday, Shams Charania shared that there was "mutual interest" between Durant and the San Antonio Spurs at the trade deadline. No move was made but this does not take the option off the table moving forward.
If this deal were to happen, the Suns would likely acquire the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft from San Antonio — and the chance to draft Harper.
In his only season in Piscataway, Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. He was named Third Team All-Big Ten this season and built a resume as a complete player.
Harper has been the popular pick to go second after Duke's Cooper Flagg. The Spurs have explored many options with this selection. If they stay put, Harper will likely be the selection. If not, the Suns could be a team that acquires the pick for Durant.
This would pair Harper with Devin Booker in the backcourt in Phoenix. Booker would be able to shift to the wing while Bradley Beal would be slotted in the three spot. The Suns are rich in guard play, with Grayson Allen and Tyus Jones also in the mix.
Harper would be too good to pass on at No. 2 if a deal is struck ahead of the draft.