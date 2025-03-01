Ace Bailey Pegged As Top Prospect In The Nation By NBA All-Pro
Ace Bailey has been up near the top of 2025 NBA mock drafts since his high school days. The Rutgers star freshman has made an immediate impact in his first, and likely only, season with the team.
The question is, does Bailey have a chance to be taken with the No. 1 overall pick?
NBA All-Star Paul George was asked this question during a recent episode of the Podcast P podcast and his answer was clear.
“I’ll probably go Ace Bailey," George said.
Bailey is averaging 18.2 points per game with 7.3 rebounds while shooting 46.5% from the field. At 6-foot-10, Bailey has great length and has shown an ability to play as a guard. He is shooting 36.3% from three-point range and can get to the basket and score in the lane.
When looking at the overall package, George decided on Bailey over Duke's Cooper Flagg.
"I think Ace Bailey is a little more raw talent with still a ton of upside," George said. "I think Cooper Flagg has amazing upside as well but I think Ace Bailey has more upside.”
Flagg is currently the favorite to win the Naismith Player of the Year award this season. He has Duke playing at an extremely high level as we prepare for the NCAA Tournament.
The teams are in two different positions. Duke is a national title contender while Rutgers has struggled to play .500 basketball this season. That does not mean that Bailey is out of play for the top pick.
"I think both will be All-Stars," George said. "Both will be superstars once they develop and get to the NBA."
George ended this discussion with high praise for both. He believes that this battle in the NBA can mimic another all-time great rivalry.
“I think those two will definitely be the Magic Johnson and Larry Bird comparison in terms of similar body types and the parity between those two,” George said. “But I’m going to go with Ace Bailey.”