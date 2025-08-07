Can Rutgers Scarlet Knights RB Committee be More Productive Than Previous Years?
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are preparing for life without Kyle Monangai in 2025.
The leading rusher for the offense is now with the Chicago Bears and Rutgers will move into a bit of a running-back-by-committee approach.
The Big Ten Network visited training camp in Piscataway on Wednesday. While watching practice, many factors stood out and this includes the running back position.
"They're very athletic," BTN's Gerry DiNardo said. "I think their production is going to be up."
The Scarlet Knights landed FAU transfer CJ Campbell in the portal. He will join Antwan Raymond and Ja'Shon Benjamin in the backfield.
If this group is going to be more productive in 2025, it will have to outdo Monangai over the last two years.
Monangai turned into one of the best running backs in the Big Ten in the second half of his career. In 2023, Monangai led the conference with 1,262 rushing yards. He put together his best season as a senior with 1,279 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Rutgers Features Full Backfield in 2025
It is not easy to replace a running back who totaled 498 carries in two years.
Monangai acted as the workhorse within the offense and his loss is a big factor for the Scarlet Knights.
Enter Campbell.
The transfer back began his career at Florida State, where he carried the ball just 25 times in two years. Campbell landed at FAU, where he acted as the starting back.
In 2024, Campbell carried the ball 165 times for 844 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added 40 catches for 466 yards and three scores.
Campbell is the early favorite to start for the Scarlet Knights but there are other options in the mix as well.
Antwan Raymond was second on the team last season with 457 yards and eight touchdowns. Ja'Shon Benjamin will also be in the mix after 100 yards and a touchdown last year.
The Scarlet Knights return four starters along the offensive line. Tyler Needham is expected to move from the right side to left tackle to replace Hollin Pierce. This is a benefit for both the running back room and Athan Kaliakmanis.
Rutgers will rely on the run game heavily this season once again. The pass game might be used a bit more but the identity is set even after Monangai is gone. The current group of running backs is talented enough to keep the ground game performing at a high level.