Dylan Harper shines, Rutgers earns OT win in season finale
If there was ever a team that needed a feeling of positivity, it was Rutgers.
The Scarlet Knights entered the season-finale coming off a week full of turmoil surrounding the team and the head coach. In what will likely be his final home game for Rutgers, Dylan Harper stepped up and made sure the Scarlet Knights did not let a double-digit lead get away.
Harper scored 22 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Rutgers to a 75-67, overtime win over Minnesota on Senior Day at Jersey Mike's Arena.
With his second basket of the afternoon, Harper set the Rutgers' program record for points in a single season by a freshman, passing Mike Rosario.
Harper finished 8-for-19 from the field with two assists. Fellow freshman Ace Bailey struggled all afternoon, scoring just six points on 3-for-11 shooting. He was in foul trouble much of the second half as well.
Rutgers officially finishes as the 11th seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament. The Scarlet Knights will face 14th-seeded USC in the opening round on Wednesday.
Rutgers (15-16, 8-12) struggled from the field, shooting 42.4% for the game and just 4-for-17 from three-point range. The Scarlet Knights turned in one of their best defensive games of the season in a much-needed spot.
Minnesota (15-16, 7-13) turned the ball over 15 times and finished 2-for-16 from three-point range. The Golden Gophers also missed 10 free throws. Minnesota gained an advantage inside with 44 points in the paint and 15 second-chance points. This is how the Gophers were able to erase a double-digit deficit in the second half.
Rutgers held an 11-point lead early in the second half before the offense went cold. The Scarlet Knights missed 12 of 16 shots as Minnesota went on a 16-4 run to take a one-point lead. The raucous crowd at Jersey Mike's Arena let the home team hear it with boo's raining down during a timeout.
Both sides went back and forth and entered overtime with the game tied at 51. Harper had a chance on the final possession but was stripped.
Rutgers outscored Minnesota, 14-6, in overtime.
A disastrous regular season finally comes to an end for Rutgers. Now, the Scarlet Knights will enter the Big Ten Tournament needing a miraculous, and improbable, run to the title in order to make the NCAA Tournament.
While the Scarlet Knights have a chance to win a game in the Big Ten Tournament, it will not erase the bad taste left by the entirety of the season.