Eastern Conference Contender Looking into Draft Trade for Rutgers Scarlet Knights Star
The Philadelphia 76ers have been contending in the Eastern Conference for years now but have been unable to take the next step.
After a lost season that saw the team miss out on the postseason, the Sixers are reportedly checking in on what it would take to make a big move in the 2025 NBA Draft.
According to NBA Insider Michael Scotto, the Sixers have contacted the San Antonio Spurs about a trade to move up into the No. 2 spot in the draft to select the Rutgers Scarlet Knights star point guard.
Philadelphia has hosted both Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe for private workouts in recent weeks. The Sixers also remain interested in Dylan Harper, who is likely to be taken second in the draft behind Duke's Cooper Flagg.
The Spurs have fielded calls about the No. 2 pick in the draft. When looking at the potential for a deal, it might line up for both sides.
San Antonio is in a prime spot to add more young talent next to Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle. The Spurs will likely draft Harper if they stay put at No. 2 but the fit is not exactly ideal after the team acquired De'Aaron Fox in a trade last year.
Enter Bailey. By flipping picks with the Sixers, San Antonio would be in position to add Bailey on the wing along with other asset to move back.
As for the Sixers, Harper woud give Tyrese Maxey a backcourt mate for the future.