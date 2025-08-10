Everything Rutgers HC Greg Schiano Said Following First Scrimmage of Camp
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights took the field on Saturday for the first team scrimmage of training camp.
Following the session, head coach Greg Schiano spoke to the media about his team's performance.
Below, take a look at what Schiano had to say about multiple positions.
On defensive progression:
“There was some breakdowns defensively, gave up a couple of big plays. I think we need to execute with more precision. I don’t think we’re far off so we have to make sure that we’re fitting the runs more precisely and that we’re playing technique in the pass game. We did some good things on third down but you know, you got to stop the run.”
On quarterback play:
“I thought all three quarterbacks were impressive. I thought they had command of the offense. Obviously Athan, I think is playing at a high level. AJ had a really good day. Shawn really did some good things too, showing that he has a feel for the game and for the offense. So, I thought it was an impressive showing by all three of them.”
On defense working in new scheme:
“I think we’re jelling but I think there’s definitely an adjustment period and this will be great to have, you know this is the first live tackling we’ve done so a lot of times, the whistle will blow in practice when we’re thudding and you think it’s a second-and-eight. Well no, it’s a second-and-three. Well that’s a big different. The plays that get called on second down are much different on second-and-three than on second-and-eight. So, I think a little bit of when they watch the tape, ‘okay now I gotta squeeze all the way down.’ It’s not good enough to squeeze halfway down. I got to squeeze all the way down to the next man because that little piece of daylight is where runs were creasing. It’s awfully hard to play behind the chains on defense. I thought we were behind he chains a lot.”
On Jett Elad's current situation:
“We don’t talk about it much to be frank. That’s out of our control. We worry about things that are in our control. We have good lawyers. We believe we’re correct on this. So, we’ll trust the lawyers and Jett’s having a very good camp and really playing well. I thought he played well today. So, yeah just go about our business and make sure that we are controlling the things that we are in control of.”
On running backs:
“I thought Coach Shaw did an excellent job of making sure that each back had as equitable a distribution of carries, plays, different lines they played behind, different defenses they played against. And you can imagine, there’s a lot of variables when you have three backs, different o-lines, different defenses. It took quite a bit of planning but it was done. I think very, very well. I think this tape will be a great evaluation tool because again, until you get tackled or until you break tackles as a running back, you don’t know, right?”
On Keli Zinn officially entering as Athletic Director:
“I had a chance to visit with Keli and I’m very confident she’s going to do an excellent job and she’ll be a huge help for football. I left the meeting very excited that we’re on the same page and all want the same things.”
On Abram Wright returning from injury:
“He’s really done some good things. He worked really, really hard in his rehab together back and I think that hats off to the medical staff because they worked equally as hard. He’s one of those guys that’ll do whatever you’re told and he just kept asking for more. I think he’s really performed well in camp and I thought he did some good things again today.”
On Athan Kaliakmanis in year two as starter:
“I think Athan’s really comfortable with the offense. He’s really comfortable with his environment and he’s really comfortable with this team because this is his team. Last year, he had to come in and win a job. It’s really hard to lead others when you’re competing for a job. He’s done a really good job of leading. And the first part of leading is doing your job. And he’s done a very good job of taking care of his business and now very involved in leading our team."