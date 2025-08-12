Ex-Rutgers Star Kyle Monangai Sounds Comfortable Following First NFL Preseason Action
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have produced plenty of talent at the running back position.
Kyle Monangai looks to be next in line for the Chicago Bears.
The rookie running back got the chance to play in his first preseason game last week. He spoke with Bears on CHSN following the action and sounded comfortable.
"It felt good to just play football again, be out in front of fans," Monangai said. "The way I can play, the way I run the ball, between tackles, outside, do everything a running back has to do."
"Do things without the ball in my hands, block, catch the ball out of the backfield, I had a chance to do some of those things."
Monangai carried the ball six times for 30 yards in a 24-24 tie against the Miami Dolphins. Monangai was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Since reporting to the team, the former Scarlet Knight has performed well and raised questions about where he will land on the depth chart.
After game one, Monangai is preparing to get better and better.
"I also didn't get a chance to do some of those things either," Monangai said. "Just at a glance, I have to clean up some stuff, get better. I'm going to watch the film, learn from it, and get better next week."
Where Will Kyle Monangai Land on Depth Chart?
Monangai has impressed from the time he entered minicamp and onto the field for his first in-game action.
The Bears are currently evaluating many options to be slated at the RB2 behind D'Andre Swift. Monangai and Roschon Johnson seem to be the leading candidates. Monangai has been seen working primarily in the second running back slot during practices.
"Great addition," Swift said. "He don't really lack anything from what I'm seeing. Confident in his style of play, real low to the ground, great catching the ball out of the backfield. Solid, real solid."
Monangai turned into one of the best running backs in the Big Ten in the second half of his career. In 2023, Monangai led the conference with 1,262 rushing yards. He put together his best season as a senior with 1,279 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Monangai has the experience being a workhorse within an offense from his time at Rutgers. While the Bears will not need this from him early on, Monangai has a chance to play a big role right away.