Former Rutgers CB Robert Longerbeam Suffers Season-Ending Injury
Baltimore Ravens rookie cornerback Robert Longerbeam will miss the 2025 season after suffering a serious knee injury.
The former Rutgers cornerback tore his patella tendon and was placed on injured reserve. NFL insider Jordan Schultz was first to report the news. Longerbeam missed the first preseason game for the Ravens along with Saturday morning's practice.
It is unknown when Longerbeam suffered the injury initally. Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh did not reveal much information when asked about the injury.
"It's a long story," Harbaugh said. "I really couldn't explain it to you, much as I might want to. It is what it is."
The Ravens selected Longerbeam with the 212nd overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Longerbeam spent five years in Piscataway. He played in 53 career games for Rutgers, finishing with 154 tackles, five interceptions, and 37 passes defended. Longerbeam turned into a consistent starter in the final years of his career.
In 2024, Longerbeam ended his career strong with 45 tackles, two interceptions, and 11 passes defended. This includes seven tackles and a pick in his final game against Kansas State in the Rate Bowl.
Rutgers Fields New-Look Secondary in 2025
Longerbeam was a staple in the secondary for Rutgers over the last few years. With the former Scarlet Knight now in the NFL, it is time for new faces to step up for Rutgers.
Bo Mascoe is likely to step into one of the starting roles on the outside. He has come up with Rutgers and knows the system well after getting the chance to learn behind the likes of Longerbeam and Max Melton.
The Scarlet Knights brought in Penn State transfer Cam Miller on the opposite side. This was a major addition as Miller has played in big games with the Nittany Lions.
The secondary will be safety heavy with Kaj Sanders and Jett Elad, who was granted one final year of eligibility. Sanders showed flashes last season and will now step into a larger role.
The front seven is expected to be strong again as the edges are rebuilt with Eric O'Neill and Bradley Weaver. This goes with a duo of linebackers with Dariel Djabome and Moses Walker.
Rutgers will get the chance to gel early on with another easy non-conference slate on deck. This will be a much-needed start to the season for many areas but especially the defensive side of the ball.